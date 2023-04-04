Core BTS Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

INDIANAPOLIS, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a digital transformation consulting firm, announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification for its effective implementation of a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) that supports global consulting and managed services. This certification demonstrates Core BTS' commitment to meet the highest international standards for managing and protecting client information.

Published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 27001 is a widely adopted, and internationally recognized security standard that sets requirements and best practices to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.

To achieve certification, Core BTS underwent an assessment and audit of information systems, policies, procedures, and processes. Core BTS successfully met the criteria necessary to achieve ISO, proving the company's ability to maintain high standards of security and risk management.

"Now more than ever, the security of information is critical. Core BTS is committed to creating a culture of security where we leverage the necessary tools and protections required to achieve the highest standard of quality," said Kevin Thimjon, CEO at Core BTS. "This ISO certification validates our commitment to upholding effective information security practices that enable our clients to succeed."

Schellman, an independent third-party auditor, issued the company's certification. Core BTS will undergo annual audits to ensure continued compliance with the ISO standard.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning digital transformation consulting firm that delivers robust hybrid infrastructure, modern work, security, application, and data solutions to clients nationwide. Core BTS is owned by Nomura Research Institute, a global provider of consulting services and system solutions. Learn more at https://corebts.com/.

About Schellman

Schellman Compliance, LLC is a leading national provider of attestation and compliance services - and the only company in the world that is a CPA firm, an ISO Certification Body, a globally licensed be PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, a HITRUST assessor, and a FedRAMP 3PAO. Renowned for expertise tempered by practical experience, our professionals provide superior client service balanced by steadfast independence. Schellman's approach builds successful, long-term relationships and allows our clients to achieve multiple compliance objectives using a single third party assessor.

