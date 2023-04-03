Laborie Launches alpHaONE, an Innovative GERD Diagnostic System

The addition of the alpHaONE wireless pH-capsule reflux testing system furthers Laborie's commitment to advancing diagnostic solutions for esophageal diseases and expands the Gastroenterology Motility and Reflux Portfolio.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company, Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. (Laborie), announced the launch of the alpHaONE system that is specifically designed to diagnose gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and offers up to 96 hours of monitoring data.

alpHaONE wireless pH-capsule reflux testing system (PRNewswire)

GERD is a chronic medical condition caused by the flow of contents from the stomach upwards into the esophagus resulting in both symptoms and complications. It is estimated that 20% of the US population suffers from GERD with the most common symptoms being heartburn and regurgitation1.

With an increasing number of options for GERD diagnosis, patients and healthcare providers face a challenge in choosing the best solution for a clear diagnosis. alpHaONE offers a unique solution with its ergonomic and compact design, enlarged and easy-to-press buttons, and fail-safe capsule delivery system that protects the patient's esophagus.

"alpHaONE is a patient-centric system that allows for comfortable monitoring and accurate, reliable data, fulfilling the needs of both patients and healthcare providers to diagnosis GERD," said Rhett Klein, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Laborie's GI Business Unit. "Our primary objective has always been to provide solutions that elevate patient outcomes and enhance their overall experience and we look forward to launching this product."

The comprehensive software application incorporated in the alpHaONE system consists of a Virtual Instruction Program, which allows for effortless navigation. In addition, user-customizable symptom buttons and automatic pH data analysis ensure a seamless user experience.

Laborie will showcase alpHaONE at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) event in Chicago, Illinois on May 6-9, 2023.

About Laborie Medical Technologies

Laborie is a global medical technology company focused on Urology, Urogynecology, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics, Gynecology & Neonatal Health headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. We manufacture and deliver high-quality, high-impact diagnostic and therapeutic products that help clinicians and hospitals preserve and restore patient dignity.

Clinicians and hospitals look to us as the market-leading experts in our business segments, and we support our products with a world-class Clinical Education & Information program. For more information visit www.laborie.com.

Laborie is owned by Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB.

About Patricia Industries

Patricia Industries is a long-term owner that invests in companies and works to develop each company to its full potential. Patricia Industries is a part of the industrial holding company Investor AB, whose main owners are the Wallenberg foundations.

About Investor AB

Investor, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, is an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies. We have a long-term investment perspective. Through board participation, as well as industrial experience, our network and financial strength, we work continuously to support our companies to remain or become best-in-class.

References

1. Acid Reflux: What is GERD? https://gi.org/topics/acid-reflux/

Digital Media: photograph of alpHaONE product

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Laborie Medical Technologies