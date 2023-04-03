FRONTIER CO-OP'S 2022 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT PROVES 'DOING GOOD, WORKS'

Leading spice, herbs and botanical brands company highlights CSR progress at source, in the community and within its walls

NORWAY, Iowa, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Co-op has released their 2022 corporate social responsibility (CSR) report 'Doing Good, Works'. The report outlines the co-op's three pillar approach to living out their purpose, reinforcing their commitment to having a positive impact in the lives their work touches. For the member-owned and mission-focused co-op, the report shares progress against their goals and announces long-term targets to further develop their growers at source, invest in the communities their Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic® and Aura Cacia® products are sold in, and to support the employees within their walls.

"As a business with global reach, investing in the lives we touch around the world just makes sense," said Tony Bedard, CEO of Frontier Co-op. "There's no tension between doing good and growing a financially successful business. We're proud to celebrate the progress we've made in the past two years, but we're especially excited to highlight our work supporting economic mobility opportunities for our employees and our long-term sourcing partners around the world. From offering accessible childcare, transportation and second chance hiring practices in our region to funding much-needed medical facilities and business-building support in our sourcing communities, these are just a few examples of how business can be used to do some good in the world – it's this work that continues to inspire me most."

Highlights of Frontier Co-op's progress for the 2021-2022 reporting period include:

Doing Good Works at Source: At Frontier Co-op, there is a two-pronged approach to responsible sourcing; prioritizing traceability and transparency within the supply chain and supporting the resilience of sourcing partners around the world. The company has a goal to invest $5 million in supply chain development projects through its Well Earth impact sourcing program and externally funded programs by FY26.

Frontier Co-op announced a $240,000 commitment to farmer stability and resilience in Madagascar ; the country where roughly eighty percent of the world's vanilla is sourced but is prone to devastating hurricanes, flooding, and extended periods of drought and famine. The project will work to stabilize and improve the standard of living for vanilla producers in the region while promoting sustainable and quality production.

Doing Good Works in Our Communities: For Frontier Co-op, it's not just about the products they sell, it's about approaching relationships within their local communities and environment with care and concern for their long-term wellbeing. Each year, Frontier Co-op contributes approximately five percent of profits to support causes in local communities and around the globe.

The Aura Cacia Positive Change Project surpassed $1 million in donations made to date. The essential oils brand's social impact program offers financial support to organizations empowering women and girls with the resources needed to take control of their future and make transformational changes in their lives.

Doing Good Works within Our Walls: Formally established in 2018, Frontier Co-op's Break­ing Down Barriers to Employment initiative aims to address systemic barriers to employee success and economic mobility by providing important support services including access to subsidized childcare options, transportation, second chance hiring prac­tices, and apprenticeship and skills training programs with the aim of supporting career success for employees and program participants.

To date, 388 individuals have benefitted from Frontier Co-op's apprenticeship program in partnership with Willis Dady Homeless Services. Twenty percent of Frontier Co-op's production hires have been through this program since 2018.

In the last year, this innovative initiative received global recognition including a highly commended accolade at the Reuters Responsible Business Awards, a Silver Halo from the Engage for Good Halo Awards, an Inc. 2022 Best in Business distinction for the correctional re-entry services category and earned the designation Best Place for Working Parents 2023.

For more information on the many ways Frontier Co-op proves that 'Doing Good, Works,' view the full corporate social responsibility report here: https://www.frontiercoop.com/sustainability.

About Frontier Co-op

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op is a 40,000 member-owned cooperative offering a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic, Aura Cacia and Plant Boss brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and aromatherapy products — with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at www.frontiercoop.com.

