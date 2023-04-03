Crowe welcomes and celebrates 44 new partners and principals

Firm congratulates FY24 partner class on this momentous achievement

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, has elected the following 44 new partners and principals to the partnership, effective April 1, 2023.

"On behalf of our management committee, our Board, our partners and the entire firm, I am very proud to congratulate each one of our new partners on this momentous career achievement," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "This group of exceptional leaders lives our purpose and values every day, and delivers on our promises to our clients, our people and our communities. We look forward to the many ways they will help bring our strategy to life to drive and shape our future, and continue to be stewards of our strong, inclusive culture."

Advisory

Services Audit &

Assurance Consulting Tax Enterprise Kevin Brand Halen Phan Ann Suding Bryan Abee Victoria Bianco Jorge Blakely Kylie Cunningham Dan Curran Jaclyn Dettloff Jennifer Dzierzak Cory Kronheim Andrew Majka Angelo Olivieri Tyler Pheanis Jonathan Sharpe Vaishali Sheth Bob Thies Kathryn Turner Steve Wojcicki Tony Classen Luis Lopez Garay Joseph Garcia Crystal Jareske Jana Kelly John Manilla Paul Mayle Shannon Moskal Adam Pajakowski Angie Steeno Matt Bartheld Courtney Chrobak Brianne De Sellier Judy Harris Amin Hussain Danny McClain Tom Niedzielski Bruce Redmond Jared Schroeder Kevin Spiegel Maggie Young Manuel Goncalves Dennis Hild Melinda Haag Jennifer McMahon

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services, helping businesses uncover hidden opportunities in the market – no matter what challenges the markets present. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

