LightInTheBox Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on LightInTheBox's investor relations website at https://ir.lightinthebox.com and on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of LightInTheBox's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@lightinthebox.com. 

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.sg and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in over 20 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Christensen
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Tel: +86 (10) 5900 1548
Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

