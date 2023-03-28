N-able Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) will replace iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 3. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is acquiring iStar effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, March 31. Immediately prior to its acquisition by Safehold, iStar will distribute shares in Star Holdings (NASD:STHO). Star Holdings is not eligible for the S&P SmallCap 600 following the spin-off transaction as it is not representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
March 31, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Star Holdings
STHO
Real Estate
April 3, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
N-able
NABL
Information Technology
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
iStar
STAR
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Star Holdings
STHO
Real Estate
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
