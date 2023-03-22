SINGAPORE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philcoin, the world's leading philanthropic cryptocurrency, has been featured on the Nasdaq billboard in New York City. The announcement comes after Philcoin's centralized exchange listing on XT.COM , one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms. The billboard, which was strategically placed in the heart of the city, showcased the platform's commitment to making the world a better place by giving users the opportunity to empower themselves while empowering others. Its recent accomplishments prove Philcoin's commitment to being a highly trusted and credentialed cryptocurrency, with listings on top price-tracking sites such as CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, Binance, and Crypto.com.

World's Leading Giving Movement Makes a Splash in New York Times Square to Millions of People (PRNewswire)

Philcoin's Times Square billboard was a testament to the platform's commitment to using blockchain technology to drive social impact. The billboard was designed to grab the attention of passersby, and it did just that. The platform's innovative approach to giving has resonated with people around the world, and the billboard served as a reminder of the good that can be done when people come together to give back.

Philcoin's CEO and Founder, Jerry Lopez, shared his excitement about the progress Philcoin has made, "It's proof that when you put humanity, purpose and impact at the core of your business; the world will respond with love and support. I am deeply humbled by what we have achieved so far, and I am excited to further our reach so that we can change the way giving happens." Dunstan Teo, Co-Founder of Philcoin, added that the Nasdaq billboard campaign is another proud moment for Philcoin, and they plan to announce more listings in the coming months, giving the community more options to buy and hold Philcoin.

"I am impressed by Philcoin's bold move to market their cryptocurrency on the Nasdaq billboard." said Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM . "It shows their confidence in the future of the web3 industry. We at XT.COM welcome this kind of philanthropic innovation and look forward to seeing more companies taking risks and pushing boundaries in the web3 industry".

About Philcoin

Philcoin is the world's first philanthropic movement and uses blockchain technology to build a peer-to-peer mesh network for broadband infrastructure that democratizes access to WEB3. Our powerful ecosystem is designed to deliver Philcoin users with access to educational resources, social networks, communications tools, e-commerce marketplaces, games and entertainment, and donation platforms at lower bandwidths over both cellular and Wi-Fi networks. In this way, Philcoin is specifically designed for developing economies and rural areas.

Philcoin's objective is to create a digital environment that is secure, decentralized, and easily accessible with low-bandwidth, enabling multimedia communications and commerce in regions where broadband access is not readily available at an affordable cost. Philcoin promotes philanthropy by fostering a dynamic digital giving economy. Philcoin is a British Virgin Islands company with global operations spanning the USA, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Australia, Philippines, India, Spain, Colombia, and Finland.

Website: Philcoin.io

Whitepaper: Philcoin.Whitepaper

Twitter: Twitter.com/Philcoin

Telegram: t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is Crypto Futures Trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: XT.COM

Twitter: Twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XT.COM; Philcoin