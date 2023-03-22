TDIndustries' Executive Vice President Matt Terry Named Associated Builders and Contractors 2023 Young Professional of the Year

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries, premier facilities service and mechanical construction firm, announced today that Matt Terry, executive vice president of Construction and Special Projects, received the Associated Builders and Contractor's (ABC) 2023 Young Professional of the Year Award. Terry was honored at the ABC Convention 2023 in Orlando, Florida, on March 15.

The Young Professional of the Year is an industry professional under the age of 40 who is employed by an ABC member company and is chosen based on leadership qualities, career achievement and vision for the future of commercial and industrial construction. Terry was selected based on his contribution and dedication to the construction industry and ABC.

"Matt is a dynamic yet humble leader. He has always focused on building trusting relationships with customers and fellow TD employee-owners. He plays a vital role leading our engineering-led construction businesses, particularly in North Texas," says TDIndustries' CEO Harold MacDowell. "He embraces Servant Leadership and is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of construction industry professionals and tradespeople."

"Young construction leaders like Matt ensure that the future is bright for the business community and the industry," said 2023 national chair of the ABC Board of Directors Milton Graugnard, executive vice president, Cajun Industries LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. "Based on Matt's great dedication to his community, company, colleagues and the ABC TEXO Chapter, it is apparent that he places great importance on making the merit shop industry safer and more forward-thinking. It is also impressive that Matt is heavily involved with youth sports and TDIndustries' work in the Dallas-Fort Worth community with United Way, veterans service organizations and local food banks."

Terry is a TEXO Board of Directors member and works with the Construction Education Foundation, a local trade school in North Texas that heavily promotes the merit shop philosophy and a free enterprise workplace environment. He also supports the efforts of TDIndustries' training facility, TD Exchange, to promote the organization's mission of encouraging professional growth by improving the skills and competencies of its employee-owners. Additionally, Terry is actively engaged in advocacy efforts and promotes the ABC merit shop philosophy.

"Recruiting and developing new leaders within our industry is the biggest professional achievement in my career," said Terry. "Over the past 15 years at TDIndustries, I have had the chance to lead various aspects of our construction business in North Texas. Many people have poured into me and I have had the opportunity to do the same to others. Now, I look around and see these leaders bettering the communities in which we work. This brings meaning and purpose to my career. We have worked on amazing projects, such as hospitals and entertainment venues, and these environments make our communities thrive. When TD positively impacts others, our customers and industry partners receive excellent work and value."

The ABC Young Professional of the Year Award is sponsored by Autodesk Construction Cloud, which empowers teams to connect workflows across every stage of construction to reduce risk, maximize efficiency and increase profits. As Young Professional of the Year, Terry received a $10,000 cash prize and will be featured in the June issue of Construction Executive magazine.

The Young Professional of the Year Award is one of numerous ABC award programs that promote lifelong learning and achievement at every level of the construction industry. Learn more about ABC's commitment to workforce development at workforce.abc.org.

