SBSB Eastham Strengthens Litigation Team with Addition of Attorneys David Merkley and Sarah Clinton Jones

Veteran trial lawyers join the firm as partners in its Houston office

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea, BenMaier & Eastham PLLC (SBSB Eastham) is bringing additional firepower to its team of litigators with the addition of veteran trial lawyers David Merkley and Sarah Clinton Jones. Mr. Merkley and Ms. Jones join as partners in the firm's Houston office.

"We are honored to welcome David and Sarah to our firm," said SBSB Eastham Managing Partner John Schouest. "Their knowledge and experience will allow us to strengthen our litigation team and diversify the practice, which ultimately gives us even more depth to offer our clients."

Mr. Merkley joins SBSB Eastham as co-chair of the litigation department. He has been board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2003 and is an elected member of the American Board of Trial Advocates. He also has been named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2008.

Ms. Jones joins SBSB Eastham as a partner in the litigation department with two decades of trial experience. She also brings a sub-specialty in employment law, which includes assisting clients with risk assessment as well as working with companies to create corporate policies and procedures, employee handbooks, and safety protocols.

Ms. Jones and Mr. Merkley have worked in tandem for more than a decade and have established their footprint on a national scale. Their clients primarily include Fortune 100 and 500 companies in several industries, including oilfield services, transportation, maritime, and construction. Additionally, they have an active products liability docket for component-part manufacturers and others.

"I am thrilled to welcome David and Sarah to our firm and look forward to having David join me as co-chair of the litigation team," said Susan Noe Wilson, SBSB Eastham Partner and Litigation Co-Chair. "Their presence catapults our litigation department into the competitive arena made up of the best trial attorneys in the country."

"It has been incredible to see how much SBSB Eastham has grown over the last few years and now to be able to contribute to that growth is exciting," said Mr. Merkley. "We are happy to be joining forces with Susan to continue strengthening the litigation team and providing our clients the very best representation possible."

"The opportunity to work with SBSB Eastham was one I simply could not pass up," said Ms. Jones. "It has been exciting to see it grow into a multi-service firm in Texas and nationwide. We welcome the chance to help expand its footprint both inside and outside the maritime space."

SBSB Eastham is a group of experienced attorneys who have come together to form a law firm focused on client needs. The firm's goal is to be the go-to resource at every stage of the legal process, bringing deeper experience, deeper commitment, and deeper insights to help solve the most complex issues. In consultation or in the courtroom, the firm will aggressively pursue a client's best interests. For more information about the firm and its team of attorneys, visit www.sbsb-eastham.com.

Media Contact:

April Arias

april@androvett.com

800.559.4534

View original content:

SOURCE Schouest, Bamdas, Soshea, BenMaier & Eastham PLLC