Nate Berkus Delivers His Signature Style with the Launch of "Nate Home" in Partnership with mDesign

"Nate Home" by Nate Berkus, a thoughtfully designed collection of bedding, bath and organization items, is now available to shop online and nationwide with mDesign

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity interior designer, best-selling author and host of HGTV's "The Nate & Jeremiah Project," Berkus, is once again elevating the way we live with the arrival of "Nate Home," a collection of bedding, bath and home organization items, created in partnership with mDesign . Berkus' new brand will leverage his decades of experience in the interior design and home décor space, allowing consumers to once again shop his accessible style. The thoughtfully designed and curated collection retails for $14.99 - $189.99 and is available to shop online at mDesign , as well as in the mDesign Amazon store, and online at Target , Bed Bath & Beyond , Kohl's , Walmart , and coming soon to Belk, and other retailers.

With over 25 years of design experience, Berkus is known for bringing an elegant and thoughtful aesthetic to interiors worldwide. Berkus' appreciation for an organized space and commitment to providing timeless style at an accessible price point has once again led him back to the bath and bedding categories, this time in partnership with mDesign.

"The "Nate Home" collection is luxurious and down to earth, rooted in my philosophy that true luxury is found in simplicity, comfort, and enduring style," said Nate Berkus. "We were incredibly thoughtful when designing this collection to choose materials and details that not only uphold the integrity of my brand and that of mDesign, but what we know people want and should expect. I really believe in getting the basics right, and for me, this collection is an opportunity to offer things that are a direct extension of the way I like to live."

"Nate Home" features five unique collections – from essential bedding and bath items to must-have organizing solutions – all designed to create a look that feels custom-made for your home. The collections include:

Nate Home Essentials: A bed and bath collection featuring luxe fabrics you'll love to touch, and an elevated color palette designed to layer in with any aesthetic. Everything you need to make home your favorite place to be.

The Passport Collection: Inspired by Nate's travels around the world, this bedding and bath collection features block prints, mixed patterns and hand-crafted techniques, that will add a well-traveled feel to any space.

The Eras Collection: Taking cues from history, this collection is about curating accents that speak to your own personal style. Layer prints, patterns, and textures to create a look that is all your own.

The Terra Collection: The Terra Collection embraces naturally occurring combinations of patterns, textures, and colors that will make your space feel effortlessly assembled.

The Home Organization Collection: With architectural details, thoughtful materials, and innovative design, the Nate Home Organization Collection offers the best design solutions to create personalized storage solutions perfect for any space.

"Nate's eye for design - one that balances everyday functionality with an elevated, timeless style - is truly unmatched and one that consumers seek," said Susan Lizan-Immerman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at mDesign. "Working alongside Nate to design this collection, which is the perfect combination of his style and mDesign's goal of making everyday life easier, has been an honor. We're thrilled to be able to leverage our manufacturer and retailer relationships to bring "Nate Home" nationwide and we cannot wait to see how customers style these products within their homes."

About mDesign

mDesign is a home decor brand dedicated to creating curated solutions that bring beauty and function to every home. With an extensive selection of offerings, including pantry storage, kitchen organization tools, furniture and decor, and bath and bedding, each mDesign piece is thoughtfully designed to evoke a sense of calm and elevate everyday rituals at an attainable price point. Co-Founded by Chief Executive Officer Susan Lizan-Immerman and President Bob Immerman, mDesign has quickly grown into a $300M+ company and top-ranked Amazon seller since its inception in 2015. With a deep understanding of how our environment impacts well-being, mDesign products aim to empower individuals, organizers, and interior professionals to create a well-designed, organized, and beautiful space – embodying the brand's ethos, "modern living by design."

To learn more about mDesign, visit www.mdesignhomedecor.com and follow @mDesign on Instagram.

About Nate Berkus

Since Nate's first appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002, he has become one of the world's most recognizable interior designers. His work has been featured in publications including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, VOGUE, InStyle, O Magazine and People. He is included on the ELLE DÉCOR A-List of the world's top designers and the AD100 list. His popular product lines include roller shades and drapery for The Shade Store; a furniture line with California-based retailer Living Spaces; and a fabric collection for Kravet. He currently serves as Travel Ambassador for Celebrity Cruises' Edge series ships, the newest being Celebrity Beyond where Nate designed the Sunset Bar. He has authored two New York Times bestselling books: Home Rules (2005) and The Things That Matter (2012), and in 2011 he served as Executive Producer of the Oscar-winning film, The Help. Audiences followed Berkus through his own television show, the daily syndicated The Nate Berkus Show, and 2014's American Dream Builders (NBC). Nate and Jeremiah By Design premiered on TLC in 2017 and ran for three seasons. In Fall 2021, The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, a home renovation show, launched on HGTV with Season 2 premiering on February 22nd at 9/8ct.

To learn more about Nate Berkus and Nate Home visit www.nateberkus.com and @NateBerkus & @NateHome on Instagram.

