LG ANNOUNCES U.S. PRICING & AVAILABILITY OF 2023 SOUND BARS

LG Enhances TV Integration and Powerful Sound With Its Latest Sound Bar Models

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today pricing and immediate availability of its 2023 LG Sound Bar lineup led by the LG Sound Bar C (SC9) and LG SE6. Both models are available now at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers.

A perfect match for LG's 2023 TV lineup, both in looks and functionality, the new Sound Bar C and SE6 deliver outstanding consumer value with powerful, nuanced audio, a range of practical, convenient features and stylish designs. Whether it is home cinema, music or gaming, the latest LG Sound Bars make every aspect of the home entertainment experience that much better.

Designed for those who demand an immersive listening experience, LG's Sound Bar C is the first to combine cinematic technologies from IMAX® ENHANCED, Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X with triple up-firing height channels.1 An ideal enhancement, LG's Sound Bar C ships with LG's Synergy Bracket, designed exclusively for LG OLED C Series TVs2, creating a visually harmonious aesthetic while delivering an optimal sound experience. The bracket keeps the viewing environment free from cable clutter and saves users the hassle of having to drill additional holes for installation.

Working well with virtually any interior style, the LG SE6 pairs a compact form factor with a sleek, modern and woofer-less design. Despite being the most compact of LG's 2023 Sound Bar lineup, the chic SE6 delivers a combination of a 25-millimeter tweeter and four passive radiators for excellent sound with powerful bass.

2023 LG Sound Bars

SC9 SE6 $999 $450 400W 100W 3.1.3 Channel 3.0 Channel Available Now Available Now

Both SE6 and SC9 models feature Triple Level Spatial Sound and Triple AI Sound Optimizer. Whether it is movies, sporting events, games or music, AI Sound Pro analyzes the audio content and automatically applies the most appropriate settings. LG's enhanced AI Room Calibration analyzes the environment of the room, then applies that information to the Sound Bars' settings to improve overall balance, clarity of vocal performances, movie dialogue, and accuracy of the sound image. LG's latest Sound Bars also support VRR to reduce screen tearing, and ALLM to eliminate lag while also permitting up to 4K and 120Hz pass-through.

When paired with an LG TV, LG Sound Bars deliver innovative new features such as WOW Orchestra3, which utilizes the Sound Bar and the TV speakers to create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth and power to produce the ultimate listening experience. The company's premium home entertainment audio solutions also bring the intuitive WOW Interface to the Home Dashboard on LG TVs4, enabling users to easily manage their Sound Bar's settings and share sound modes with the TV. In addition, WOWCAST5 compatibility allows the Sound Bar C and SE6 Sound Bars to wirelessly connect with any TV equipped with an HDMI ARC and USB input, providing cable-free convenience and a tidier look in the living room without any lag or loss in sound quality.

For more information on LG's 2023 Sound Bar lineup, visit LG.com.

1Manufactured under license from IMAX Corporation. IMAX® is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. For DTS patents, see http:// patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. (for companies headquartered in the U.S./Japan/Taiwan) or under license from DTS Licensing Limited (for all other companies). DTS and the DTS logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. © 2020 DTS, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED IMAX® ENHANCED. Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

2 Bracket shipped with SC9 model is compatible with LG's 55, 65, 77-inch 2022 and 2023 OLED C series TVs.

3,4 Only available on select 2022 and 2023 LG TVs and LG Sound Bars.

5 WOWCAST can be used with Wi-Fi-enabled sound bars. WOWCAST requires a USB and HDMI connection to TV.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

