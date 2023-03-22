iCRYO Announces Newest American Hero Program Franchisees

Emerging Recovery and Wellness Franchise to Add Two New Locations in Fort Worth and Lewisville, Texas

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO , the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, has announced its newest American Hero Franchise Program franchisees, military veterans Steve Giordano and Annette Zamora-Giordano. The husband-and-wife duo are on track to open two new locations in Fort Worth and Lewisville, Texas.

Both disabled veterans, the Giordanos met in their first duty station in Okinawa, Japan and later got married. Steve spent time serving as a Department of Defense Contractor for 10 years assisting in Iraq, Kuwait, Africa and Afghanistan, as a Water Purifications Supervisor and Ammunitions Logistical Specialist. Annette spent 8 years in the Marine Corps and later joined the Air Force Reserves a Surgical Technician. She is currently being trained as a Medical Labe Technician at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.

iCRYO's American Hero Franchise Program aims to create veteran-friendly franchise opportunities in growing communities. The program offers six months of free royalty fees and includes 35 percent off of the initial franchise fee. iCRYO is a part of the International Franchise Association's VetFran program which works to give back to veterans.

"This program is how we show our appreciation for individuals who support their communities through service," stated Kyle Jones, Co-Founder of iCRYO. "We established the American Hero Franchise to offer a unique opportunity for Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members interested in owning their own business."

Bill Jones, CEO of iCRYO, grew up in a military family where his father served as a fighter pilot in the Unites States Army Air Corps during World War II. Bill developed the program in efforts to give back to veterans and active-duty service members who are interested in entrepreneurship.

The Giordano's join fellow iCRYO American Hero Franchise Program franchisees Travis Ala, Greg Christensen, David Buzzetti, Alex and Cecilia Prince, Shaun Six and Chris Cagle.

To learn more about the program and the apply to be a franchisee, please visit https://icryo.com/hero-program-veteran-franchise/.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

