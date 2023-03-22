Gulfsands Goes Live with Financial System Move into the Cloud with Infor and Progressive TSL

Leading energy company becomes first Infor SunSystems Cloud customer to go live, benefitting from enhanced security, speed and scale

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that independent energy company Gulfsands has deployed Infor SunSystems Cloud as its financial platform via Infor Gold Channel Partner Progressive TSL. As the first customer to go live on the multi-tenant cloud financial application, Gulfsands is already seeing benefits via increased security, reduced risk, and improved functionality and performance. The smaller IT footprint, as a result of the multi-tenant model, will minimise administration and task duplication, enabling easier, more consistent access across the world, and a sharper, more-informed focus on its core business goals. It also eliminates the environmental impacts of maintaining an in-house IT infrastructure.

As part of a programme to modernise and digitalise its core systems, Gulfsands selected Infor SunSystems Cloud having been a long-standing SunSystems user. As an independent, public energy company with a growth strategy, having a robust platform from which to support its potential, scale and business expansion is crucial, as is the ability to handle the varying currency, taxation and legislative demands of a wider geographic reach.

The leading energy company is London based and recently opened an office in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to help with its focus on the Middle East and North Africa region. It opted for a cloud deployment to take advantage of having no physical servers, with reduced risk, cost and improved security as a result, as well as the updated functionality and capabilities in the latest version of SunSystems. The cloud also delivers a much easier way of supporting an increasingly dispersed workforce, as users can now access the system seamlessly from wherever they are in the world, which will be a huge benefit as the company scales.

"Having been a long-standing user of Infor SunSystems and having moved our other core systems to the cloud, we are incredibly excited to be the first customer to go live with Infor SunSystems Cloud," commented Andrew Morris, Gulfsands finance director. "The deployment has surpassed our expectations, and was delivered on time and on budget. We are already seeing the benefits of speed of access and the improved security environment.

"The collaborative approach taken across the three project teams at Infor, Progressive and Gulfsands has allowed us to navigate obstacles pragmatically and quickly, while familiarity with the system has enabled our users to get on board much faster," he explained. "The entire process has been so much smoother than we anticipated, and we are confident that we have the best system in place to support us as we get ready to scale-up our business.

"Progressive TSL has supported us since 2013, providing in-depth experience and expertise from across the energy sector, in particular in oil and gas. Their approach is patient, pragmatic and consultative, and they've genuinely been a trusted partner in our quest to modernise and future proof our business through deployment of the very best digital capabilities," Morris added.

Joe Vargas, VP & general manager of Infor SunSystems, noted, "We're delighted to welcome Gulfsands as our first Infor SunSystems customer to embrace the benefits of a full cloud deployment. So much more than a modern accounting system, Infor SunSystems Cloud delivers improved collaboration, security and a lower total cost of ownership that puts this energy leader in the best position from which to pursue its expansion and scale the business."

Chris Walcot, CEO of Progressive TSL, added, "Powered by Amazon Web Services, Infor SunSystems Cloud provides added confidence from both a risk and security perspective, delivering resilient, world-class advanced cloud infrastructure in combination with modern, international financial capabilities. We're delighted to be working closely with Infor to deliver these capabilities to our customers, and look forward to seeing Gulfsands embrace these to fulfil its potential in the coming years."

About Gulfsands

Gulfsands Petroleum plc is an independent, public energy company, incorporated in the United Kingdom and focused on growth in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its core asset is its interest in Block 26, a world-class resource in Northeast Syria, which is currently under Force Majeure as a result of UK sanctions. Visit https://www.gulfsands.com

About Progressive TSL

Progressive is a business consultancy specialising in implementation and support of finance, supply chain and asset management solutions for asset-intensive industries (including energy, mining & extraction, and engineering services) across the globe. It has held Infor Gold Channel Partner accredited status since 2014. Visit https://progressive-tsl.com/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

