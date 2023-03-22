Expert Chef Carla Hall Launches Culinary Collection with QVC

Sweet Heritage by Carla Hall, created exclusively for QVC, will inspire cooking with joy and love

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QVC®, a world leader in live video commerce ("vCommerce"), today announced the launch of Sweet Heritage by Carla Hall, a collection of kitchen and food items that are useful, reliable and intentionally-crafted with a mix of necessity and style. The trained chef, popular television personality, and culinary author will debut her line in front of a live studio audience on Wednesday, March 22, from 7-9 p.m. ET, streaming across all QVC platforms.

"Carla Hall's Sweet Heritage line is a perfect addition to QVC's portfolio of celebrity chef culinary collections," said Kristen Stevens, GMM and VP of Home Merchandising for QVC. "Carla is a relatable personality, someone who brings a great deal of authenticity through the personal stories and experiences she shares so openly. We're thrilled for Carla to share her passion and love for cooking and food with the QVC customers."

As a trained chef who first won over audiences by competing on Bravo's "Top Chef" and "Top Chef: All-Stars," before co-hosting the daytime talk show, "The Chew," Carla Hall has always stood by her philosophy of cooking with love. In addition to cooking in restaurant kitchens around Washington D.C., Hall is an accomplished television personality and author. Her cookbooks include Carla's Comfort Food: Favorite Dishes from Around the World, Cooking with Love: Comfort Food That Hugs You and her most recent, Carla Hall's Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration.

"The kitchen is such a beautiful place for many, whether you are a home cook, a host or hostess - it brings people and loved ones together to share generational recipes, love, and laughter. It's the soul of any home," said Carla Hall. "This is why I wanted to bring my line to QVC, so that I could share these stories, engage, and connect with this amazing community of cooking enthusiasts. QVC brings joy just as cooking does, and I'm excited to be a part of this family."

The collection includes a mix of kitchen electrics, cooking tools, baking tools, and gadgets as well as food items like Ready to Bake Cornbread Batter and Southern Brunswick Stew. Some items are also complimented with signature recipes chosen exclusively for that product by Hall. Featuring a beautiful color palette that reflects Hall's vibrant style and aesthetic, the line ranges in price from $25-$80.

