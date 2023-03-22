Composable.com Relaunches with Eight New Sponsors to Support Next Generation Retail and Commerce Experiences

Composable.com is dedicated to advocating for and informing people about the evolving composable commerce space

Title sponsor Orium is joined by seven additional sponsors — commercetools, Vercel, Elastic Path, BigCommerce, Netlify, Gluo and Hakkoda — in championing the composable commerce movement

Adding to current offering of news, industry insights, and educational materials, composable.com will offer master classes, enhanced research and reference materials, a community space, and an open-source accelerator

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Composable.com is relaunching with an upgraded site experience and eight new sponsors for its composable commerce news and education hub. Dedicated to championing a composable commerce approach, composable.com supports business leaders and practitioners in the movement to a curated headless commerce suite with the latest news, information, and resources.

Composable.com, sponsored by Orium (CNW Group/Myplanet Internet Solutions Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

"As composable commerce has gone mainstream, we've seen incredible demand for real, tangible education on what it is, who it's for, and how to do it well," notes Jason Cottrell, CEO of Orium , North America's leading composable commerce consultancy and system integrator and the title sponsor of the relaunched composable.com

Joining Orium in sponsoring the space are best-in-class technology vendors commercetools , Vercel , Elastic Path , BigCommerce , and Netlify , with featured contributions from Gluo , and Hakkoda .

Composable.com's sponsors have rallied around a vision for the next generation of commerce experiences, one that shifts away from the idea of an all-in-one solution for everyone and moves toward a custom built, fully-integrated commerce system that equips brands with the tools their business needs to succeed.

"Reaching scale on legacy, all-in-on commerce systems has become nearly impossible as new channels, business models, and markets have taken hold," says Cottrell. "Composable commerce has been evolving with those realities at its core. We believe that a curated commerce suite built on MACH fundamentals is the best—if not the only—way for modern brands to manage their experiences and pivot as the market requires."

Retail is in the middle of a sea change. Shifting to a composable commerce architecture provides the flexibility, agility, and scalability necessary for brands to succeed in today's market, but there's a knowledge gap around how to unlock the opportunities it affords.

The relaunched composable.com features a more robust insights hub and focuses more directly on the vision of being the central resource space for everything composable commerce, from news and events, to training and education.

In the coming months, composable.com will be adding Master Classes, a Slack workspace, and an open source code and design pattern accelerator . These new offerings will provide the composable commerce community with opportunities to dig in deep on core composable topics— how to implement, manage, and take full advantage of a modular commerce system, with the knowledge and support of experts.

"This is an exciting category to be working in, and I can't wait to see how this space evolves. Composable commerce is a true paradigm shift, and helping others understand and take advantage of all the opportunities it creates is at the core of what we do," says Cottrell.

Composable.com is the premiere destination for ambitious business leaders and practitioners interested in learning about composable commerce and how it can transform their brands.

