Win free training in the fundamentals of IT during the New to Tech Sweepstakes from CompTIA

U.S. job seekers curious about technology careers are encouraged to enter now for weekly drawings and daily prizes

DOWNER'S GROVE, Ill., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. job seekers who are curious about working in tech can explore a new career in technology and enter to win free training in the fundamentals of information technology (IT) in the New to Tech Sweepstakes presented by CompTIA, the nonprofit trade association and leading IT certification provider for the industry and its workforce.

"Developing foundational skills is paramount to building confidence for a future in technology."

Each week beginning March 27 CompTIA will select seven winners who will each receive a 100%-off single-use coupon for the CompTIA IT Fundamentals (ITF+) Complete Bundle, an introduction to basic IT knowledge and skills valued at $473. The hands-on training can help anyone, even people with no experience in technology, build their skills and their confidence as a first step toward a career in tech.

"Developing foundational skills is paramount to building confidence for a future in technology," said Jannienne Jones Verse, Chief Marketing Officer for CompTIA. "CompTIA's IT Fundamentals training helps to establish important skills and develop a broader understanding of the tech industry."

To enter the New to Tech Sweepstakes, click here and complete an action to enter the drawing for that week. To enter, users will confirm their email address (one entry) to unlock more entry opportunities. Users will then read confidence building articles and success stories for up to seven entries and can unlock daily bonus entries. Up to 15 entries may be submitted during each one-week entry period.

The bundle includes:

CertMaster Learn, a self-paced, comprehensive online experience to obtain the basic knowledge and skills to be successful in an IT career;

CertMaster Practice, an online knowledge assessment and training companion tool that provides personalized remediation and feedback; and

CompTIA ITF+ certification exam voucher that can help professionals decide if a career in IT is right for them.

To qualify for the drawing, participants must be 18 years or older, living in the U.S., and a first-time customer at the CompTIA store.1 For more information on how to enter and kick off a new career in technology, click here.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated $75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. For full rules, click here.

