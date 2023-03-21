Supply chain industry veterans Reid Klosowsky and Bill Maroney launch Freight Think, a transportation advisory group, in partnership with NT Logistics, to help shippers reduce freight expense, increase profitability, and support environmental goals

FRISCO, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chain veterans Reid Klosowsky and Bill Maroney, in partnership with NT Logistics, Inc , have co-founded and launched Freight Think, an advisory group dedicated to helping business leaders drive profitability by optimizing transportation strategy to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Supply chain industry veterans Reid Klosowsky and Bill Maroney launch Freight Think in partnership with NT Logistics.

"I'm excited to partner with Reid and Bill as we launch this venture," says Lynn Gravley, president and CEO of NT Logistics. "With a combined 40-plus year history of supply chain leadership, they have managed billions of dollars in annual spend, optimizing both performance and cost by bridging the gaps that all too often exist between the 'product' people and the 'logistics' people. Plus, they are keenly aware of just how time-strapped teams are today, so they've built services to quickly get in and get out, so shippers can act fast."

Klosowsky and Maroney use a four-part advisory approach to negotiate, validate, analyze, and optimize freight expenditures. The solution is built for speed with an average elapsed timeline of two weeks to present findings.

Providing valuable insights to help businesses of any size meet their goals, Freight Think offers a variety of services and solutions including:

Klosowsky notes, "Shippers today understand that it's time to take a more surgical approach to improve profitability. We've got to look at profitability at the product versus the company or department level. By understanding how product and freight work together, companies can be smarter and gain efficiency. All too often we find simple solutions that drive significant value."

Freight Think works with shippers throughout the U.S. to answer pressing questions facing their supply chain teams such as:

Are current shipping rates and discounts as favorable as they could be?

Are freight invoices 100% accurate?

Are freight dollars being spent efficiently?

Is the impact of freight expense on profitability fully understood at both macro- and micro-levels?

Are corporate environmental strategies effective and on target?

The company offers a quick, five-question online quiz and complimentary assessment to help shippers identify potentials savings opportunities.

"With NT Logistics' Business Intelligence platform, we're able to accurately advise on data-driven improvement options. The ability to marry our experience as shippers with NT's analytics provides a unique perspective and a simple, powerful report," notes Klosowsky. "We look forward to helping shippers identify and implement strategies and behaviors to improve supply chain performance."

Freight Think can help businesses develop, track, and report on their environmental goals as well. The assessments look at ways to lessen fuel consumption, decrease emissions, and reduce packaging and waste, all key metrics for companies' ESG goals.

Maroney adds, "Being more efficient, whether that means minimizing redundant moves, shortening length of haul, or removing empty space from cartons, containers, or trailers, is not just 'the right thing to do,' it's good business."

About Freight Think

Founded by supply chain veterans Reid Klosowsky and Bill Maroney, Freight Think exists to help shippers reduce freight expenditures, increase profitability, and meet environmental goals at a low cost and with extraordinary return on investment. Freight Think offers advisory services to help shippers negotiate, validate, analyze, and optimize transportation spend. All findings rely on deep data analytics and benchmarking - to a lane level - from NT Logistics' proprietary platform. To learn more, visit www.freightthink.com or email info@freightthink.com.

About NT Logistics

NT Logistics, Inc., a privately held transportation management and logistics service company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, provides its national customer base with a full array of transportation and integrated logistics services. As a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider (3pl), the company acts as an intermediary for manufacturers and shippers to distribute products. NT Logistics offers a wealth of business arranged transportation solutions that reduce costs, add value to the supply chain, and improve performance. Founded in July 1999, the company has additional offices in Lubbock, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Springdale, Arkansas; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Phoenix, Arizona. Learn more at www.ntlogistics.com.

