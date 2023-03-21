PRONGHORN DEBUTS THIRD ROUND OF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN GREENWOOD WHISKEY, RED HAZEL WHISKEY, TCAPRI TEQUILA, AND ISLANDJON VODKA

ATLANTA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Pronghorn has unveiled its newest round of angel investments in four additional Black owned spirits companies: Greenwood Whiskey, Red Hazel Whiskey, TCapri Tequila, IslandJon Vodka.

Pronghorn's capital investment will be supplemented with access to Pronghorn's supercharging program, which consists of a deep resource of consulting services, direct industry expert mentorship, and more to accelerate each brand's business growth beyond investment.

Greenwood Whiskey is a premium rye whiskey brand founded by a collective of four men who were inspired by the legacy of "Black Wall Street." The brand's name pays homage to the Historic Greenwood District neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma which saw the growth of 600 African American owned businesses - the largest concentration in the US in 1921. Greenwood Whiskey commemorates Black Wall Street's pillars of community, entrepreneurship, and excellence not only through its liquid, but in its re-investment in organizations supporting the nation's next generation of young, diverse entrepreneurs through its proceeds. Visit greenwoodwhiskey.com for where to buy or for shipping to select states.

Red Hazel Whiskey is a rye whiskey brand founded in 2020 by TK Burtin-Johnson, a Black female entrepreneur, and her brother Ty Burtin . The brand takes on a unique, bold expression featuring layers of spice reflective of founder TK Burtin's entrepreneurial fire and passionate journey. Red Hazel Whiskey now delivers to 20+ states. Visit RedHazel.net to learn more.

TCapri Tequila was founded by Tiffany Capri Hainesworth , the first Black woman to solely own a tequila company. TCapri offers an Ultra Premium, award-winning blanco and reposado tequila produced in small batches by a family-owned, artisan distillery in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico , one of few distilleries where the tequila is grown, processed and bottled at the source. Both expressions are certified additive-free (by Tequila Match), made strictly from well water, 100% blue weber agave, and use fruit pectins from the distillery's estates, making TCapri Tequila the ultimate sipping tequila. Visit tcapritequila.com for where to buy or shop.tcapritequila.com for shipping to select states. was founded by, the first Black woman to solely own a tequila company. TCapri offers an Ultra Premium, award-winning blanco and reposado tequila produced in small batches by a family-owned, artisan distillery in the Highlands of, one of few distilleries where the tequila is grown, processed and bottled at the source. Both expressions are certified additive-free (by Tequila Match), made strictly from well water, 100% blue weber agave, and use fruit pectins from the distillery's estates, making TCapri Tequila the ultimate sipping tequila. Visitfor where to buy orfor shipping to select states.

IslandJon Vodka is founded by a father-son team, Levi and Kevin John . Inspired by the duo's deep Caribbean roots, the vodka brand celebrates legacy, heritage, and the soothing warmth of the island's landscape. Levi's lifelong career traveling the world as a musician shines in the brand's vibrant, award-winning craft spirit. IslandJon is available for purchase in select states in stores and online. Visit Islandjon.com for a store locator and for delivery options.

"Pronghorn continues to disrupt the fundamental relationship between venture capital and Black entrepreneurs," said CEO and Managing Director, Jomaree Pinkard. "This cohort of innovative and award-winning founders is an exciting next chapter in our mission, and all share the type of dynamic brand and product narrative essential to succeed in today's crowded marketplace. We are thrilled to welcome these brilliant founders to the Pronghorn family, and can't wait for them to be able to tap into the full weight and force of our support infrastructure as they scale their businesses."

The latest round falls on the heels of the company's steady stream of investments debuted earlier this year, bringing Pronghorn's total number of investments to 13 brands in less than one year. The newest benchmark further propels Pronghorn's progress towards its mission of investing in 57 Black owned and led spirits brands over the next 10 years generating $2.4 billion in economic value for the Black community – ambitious figures the company is positioned to achieve based on its rapid first year portfolio expansion. Through Pronghorn's continued capital investments and supercharging programs, the company continues to refine its modern, sustainable model to diversify the spirits industry, and ultimately to create a template for how to effectively diversify any industry for any underrepresented group.

To date, Pronghorn has invested in Ten To One Rum (an award-winning Caribbean rum brand founded by CEO, Marc Farrell and co-owned by GRAMMY-winning artist, Ciara), Ego Tequila (the first Black woman owned tequila in the state of Texas), Den of Thieves, Hella Cocktail Co., Tequila With Friends, Common Ground Spirits, Delta Dirt Distillery, Anteel Tequila, and Old Hillside Bourbon Company.

To learn more about Pronghorn's accelerator program for Black entrepreneurs in the spirits industry, visit www.pronghorn.co/services. To purchase these and other brands in the Pronghorn portfolio, please visit https://www.reservebar.com/collections/pronghorn-brand-portfolio .

ABOUT PRONGHORN:

Pronghorn is focused on cultivating the next generation of Black entrepreneurs, executive leaders, and founders within the spirits industry. Through sustainable capital investments, incubation, and recruitment programs, Pronghorn removes barriers and grants access to critical resources that empower untapped talent and emerging Black businesses to reach their full potential. The company was co-founded by spirits industry veterans Dia Simms, Erin Harris, and Dan Sanborn. Global beverage alcohol leader, Diageo, announced its backing as anchor investor in Pronghorn in 2021. The pronghorn is the fastest North American land mammal and can endure speeds for miles. Inspired by our namesake, Pronghorn believes creating real change is a marathon, not a sprint. For more information visit: www.pronghorn.co .

Contact: Pronghorn PR Team, pronghorn@berkcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pronghorn