MICKEY THOMPSON TIRES UNLEASH THE POWER OF DODGE CHALLENGER SRT DEMON 170

Mickey Thompson ET Street R and ET Street Front tires featured on Dodge brand's final "Last Call" vehicle

STOW, Ohio, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mickey Thompson Tires played a key role from the ground up in the record-breaking performance of the new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, revealed this evening by the Dodge brand in Las Vegas. Before undertaking the project, Mickey Thompson worked closely with Dodge engineers in developing a tire that could unleash record-setting power for the world's quickest 0-60 production car.

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels (PRNewswire)

"Nobody puts power to the ground like Mickey, and nobody creates power like Dodge," said Dominick Montouri, President of Mickey Thompson. "Dodge values record-breaking performance as much as we do, and they truly broke every barrier with this vehicle."

A relationship born at the dragstrip, the two companies began development on a modified version on Mickey Thompson's popular ET Street R P315/50R17 months prior to the Challenger SRT Demon 170 project kickoff.

Mickey Thompson's ET Street tires turn the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170's 945 ft.lbs of torque into traction. Achieving 0-60 in 1.66 seconds, the 1025-horsepower Demon 170 completes a quarter mile in a record breaking 8.91 seconds at the track. The rear tire features a modified version of the popular Mickey Thomson ET Street R P315/50R17. The additional tread grooves improve on-street performance, allowing the Demon 170 to switch from the strip to the street without the need for tire modifications.

"60-foot times in the mid-120's in a production car doesn't happen without a balanced and optimized suspension," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO, Stellantis. "The Mickey ET Street R's hook so hard it allowed us to get much more aggressive with our suspension and trans-brake tuning."

Mickey Thompson also developed an ET Street Front 245/55R18 to create a staggered fitment designed to transfer power to the rear tires; allowing for reduced weight, lower rolling resistance and improved dynamic and handling balance to put the Challenger SRT Demon 170's power to the ground when it creates more than 2G's of force at launch. These tires were designed specifically for the Challenger SRT Demon 170. The ET Street Front 245/55R18 and the modified version of the ET Street R P315/50R17 are not currently available for purchase.

About Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels

Max-Trac Tire Co., Inc., DBA Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels, markets racing and high-performance tires and wheels for street, strip, truck, and off-road applications. Now a subsidiary of Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT), the company was founded in 1963 by racing legend Mickey Thompson and is headquartered in Stow, Ohio, USA.

About Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the dragstrip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the " #1 Brand in Initial Quality ," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis, visit www.stellantis.com .

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) (PRNewswire)

