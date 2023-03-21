Global Health Technology Company Selects ReverseLogix for Returns Management

ReverseLogix facilitates superior customer returns experience and improves efficiencies at Actegy Health's worldwide locations and 3PL partner facilities



BURLINGAME, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReverseLogix, a provider of end-to-end returns management systems, today announced that Actegy Health is live with the ReverseLogix returns management system (RMS) at its United States and United Kingdom locations. Actegy is the parent company of Revitive, a global provider of consumer health technologies that deliver life-changing health solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/ReverseLogix Corp) (PRNewswire)

Actegy also has selected the ReverseLogix RMS as its worldwide returns management solution, serving the company's own warehouses and its 3PL partner facilities.

Actegy sought a returns management system that offered robust self-service features, giving consumers a self-directed, empowering and easy returns experience. It also aimed to streamline and improve the cost-effectiveness of its return operations.

With the ReverseLogix RMS, Actegy has gained a single, comprehensive solution that manages the entire returns lifecycle with real-time, in-transit visibility down to the SKU level. The ReverseLogix RMS reveals new data and insight about product return reason codes, trends, costs, and a wealth of KPIs, enabling Actegy to proactively address issues, pinpoint areas to lower costs and identify ways to improve process efficiencies.

"We hoped to find a single solution that could be applied to our facilities around the world and eliminate the need for point systems – we found that and more with ReverseLogix," said Mark Ellis – General Manager of Actegy Health. "With ReverseLogix global footprint and the ability of our 3PL partners to engage with it, we get a truly global view of our returns processes, a consistent customer experience, and new insights for improving."

"Actegy took a strategic approach to its returns management needs, seeking a holistic solution that's flexible across geographies, facilities, and requirements," said Gaurav Saran, CEO of ReverseLogix. "It's a pleasure to partner with them to improve their operations while delivering a front-line customer experience that's swift and seamless – wherever they are in the world."

About Actegy Health

Actegy is a family-owned company started in 2003. It designs, develops and markets innovative healthcare products that improve the health and wellbeing of the people who use them. Actegy intelligently harnesses the power of science to bring innovative and effective home healthcare products, which are proven to work. Over the last decade, they have continued to develop and improve a range of products, working with designers and engineers, in partnership with medical experts from leading U.K. universities. Go here to learn more.

About ReverseLogix

ReverseLogix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the ReverseLogix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns' lifecycle. Organizations that rely on ReverseLogix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data. For more information, visit https://www.reverselogix.com/

Media Contact

Chuck Fuerst

+1-612-353-7833

chuck@reverselogix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ReverseLogix Corp