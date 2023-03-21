ECRI CEO Marcus Schabacker to Deliver Keynote Patient Safety Address

Board-certified anesthesiologist Marcus Schabacker to speak about perioperative patient safety at the New Jersey State Society of Anesthesiologists Annual Meeting, March 25; focus of his talk is on total systems safety

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, president and CEO of ECRI, the nation's largest patient safety organization, has been invited to present the 12th Annual Ervin Moss, MD, Patient Safety Lecture at the New Jersey State Society of Anesthesiologists annual meeting on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He will speak on Perioperative Patient Safety: A Human Factors and Total Systems Driven Approach.

We need to take a different approach to patient safety.

"Preventable medical errors are the leading cause of death for more than 100,000 people each year in the United States. That number would be unacceptable in American aviation, and it is certainly unacceptable in healthcare," says Dr. Schabacker, a board-certified anesthesiologist and intensive care specialist. "We need to take a different approach to patient safety."

In his lecture, Dr. Schabacker will discuss ways that the field of anesthesia can contribute to safe and effective care. He will review the four interdependent foundations that are essential to achieving total systems safety, how to incorporate human factors engineering into daily routines, and how unconscious biases can compromise patient safety.

"At ECRI, we recognize that making improvements to patient safety based on our recommendations does not happen easily. Healthcare is complex, comprised of multiple systems and factors all working together," says Dr. Schabacker. "We believe it will take a total systems approach to make impactful and sustainable changes."

Anesthesia risks have been among the health technology hazards that ECRI lists each year. In 2012, ECRI named anesthesia hazards due to incomplete pre-use inspection a top threat. In 2016, ECRI warned that failure to effectively monitor post-operative patients for opioid-induced respiratory depression can lead to brain injury or death.

Dr. Schabacker has more than 35 years of healthcare experience in complex global environments, and more than 20 years of senior leadership responsibilities serving the medical device and pharmaceutical industries across the healthcare value chain. In 2018, he became ECRI's third president and CEO in the nonprofit organization's 55-year history.

The New Jersey State Society of Anesthesiologists, Inc. (NJSSA) is an organization of physicians dedicated to upholding the highest standards of the profession of anesthesiology and committed to serving as an advocate for anesthesiologists and their patients.

