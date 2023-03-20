Time Out: Domino's® is Offering 50% Off Menu-Priced Pizzas This Week

Basketball fans can score big with this weeklong online deal
ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is giving basketball fans a slam dunk of a deal. The brand is celebrating college basketball's biggest month by offering customers 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through March 26.
"Domino's is giving an alley-oop to basketball fans who want a special deal this week," said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – customer and store experience. "What's better than cheering on your favorite team while enjoying a delicious slice of pizza? Getting that pizza at a great price! We hope carryout and delivery customers alike take advantage of this great offer."
The 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels, which include www.dominos.com, Domino's mobile app, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Facebook Messenger and voice ordering with Dom.
Fun Facts – Domino's and Basketball
- Domino's sold more than 3 million pizzas during the 2022 national semifinals and championship game night combined – enough to give more than 40 pizzas to each person attending the final game in Houston this year.
- During the 2022 college basketball tournament, Domino's produced enough dough to match the weight of more than 22 million basketballs.
- It takes 69 Domino's pizza boxes stacked from the floor of a basketball court to reach the hoop.
- It takes more than 4,500 Domino's pizza boxes to cover a 4,600-square-foot basketball court.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $5.5 billion, with over $2.7 billion in the U.S. and over $2.7 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's global stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more.
Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.