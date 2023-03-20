Time Out: Domino's® is Offering 50% Off Menu-Priced Pizzas This Week

Basketball fans can score big with this weeklong online deal

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is giving basketball fans a slam dunk of a deal. The brand is celebrating college basketball's biggest month by offering customers 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online today through March 26.

"Domino's is giving an alley-oop to basketball fans who want a special deal this week," said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – customer and store experience. "What's better than cheering on your favorite team while enjoying a delicious slice of pizza? Getting that pizza at a great price! We hope carryout and delivery customers alike take advantage of this great offer."

The 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino's online ordering channels, which include www.dominos.com, Domino's mobile app, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Facebook Messenger and voice ordering with Dom.

Fun Facts – Domino's and Basketball

Domino's sold more than 3 million pizzas during the 2022 national semifinals and championship game night combined – enough to give more than 40 pizzas to each person attending the final game in Houston this year.

During the 2022 college basketball tournament, Domino's produced enough dough to match the weight of more than 22 million basketballs.

It takes 69 Domino's pizza boxes stacked from the floor of a basketball court to reach the hoop.

It takes more than 4,500 Domino's pizza boxes to cover a 4,600-square-foot basketball court.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $5.5 billion, with over $2.7 billion in the U.S. and over $2.7 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's global stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more.

