FMC Corporation to introduce new strategic growth plan at investor day on November 16

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) today announced that it will host an investor day on Thursday, November 16, 2023, where it will introduce the company's new long-range strategic growth plan. The event will take place at the FMC corporate headquarters in Philadelphia.

Mark Douglas, president and CEO; Andrew Sandifer, executive vice president and CFO; and other senior executives will discuss critical elements of the new strategic plan, including updated long-term financial targets, a review of the company's R&D pipeline and a discussion about FMC's newest synthetic and biological product portfolios. The event also will include an interactive segment showcasing key aspects of the company's growth strategy, including commercial priorities, technology and innovation, digital and precision agriculture, and sustainability. Additional topics, speakers and event details will be provided later this year.

Advance registration is required and institutional investors and analysts are requested to confirm interest in attending at https://investors.fmc.com/events-and-presentations.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

By expressing an interest in the FMC Investor Day 2023 event, you agree that FMC may collect and disclose the personal data that you submit to co-organizers, including third parties, of the event as reasonably necessary, for the management and organization of the event.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information. FMC has identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "targets" "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FMC Corporation