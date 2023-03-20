Flexion and Digital Turbine Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock Alternative App Distribution and Superior Monetization

The New Partnership Combines the Unique Services and Reach of Both Mobile Leaders, Enabling New Revenue Opportunities to Their App Developer, Carrier and OEM Partners

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexion (NASDAQ Stockholm: FLEXM), the games marketing company and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS ), the global leaders in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, today announced a strategic commercial relationship to grow game developers' audiences on some of the world's largest telecom platforms - boosting app discovery and revenue.

Through the partnership with Flexion, mobile game developers will be able to create versions of their games that can be smoothly onboarded to Digital Turbine's DT Hub with little technical effort required (PRNewswire)

DT Hub , Digital Turbine's alternative mobile growth suite, enables its mobile operator partners to offer their customers a highly curated environment for premium app discovery. DT Hub simplifies discovery and allows for simple and efficient direct-to-consumer app distribution.

Through the partnership with Flexion, mobile game developers will be able to create versions of their games that can be smoothly onboarded to DT Hub with little technical effort required - and enjoy the benefits of an end-to-end store alternative offered by major mobile carriers.

"It is exciting to see the continued expansion of the alternative android ecosystem with some of the big carriers in the US getting back into the content business," says Jens Lauritzson, CEO of Flexion. "This partnership with Digital Turbine has all the ingredients to succeed in terms of creating new revenue, distribution, and marketing opportunities for game developers beyond traditional app stores. Our services and customer bases complement each other well and we are excited to drive the next generation of game distribution services together with Digital Turbine."

"Flexion is the clear market leader in providing mobile game developers with its unique services to acquire and monetize users in store-like environments. Together, we will extend this unique opportunity to our existing and new partners - and continue to grow," says Matt Tubergen, EVP of Global Partnerships and Corporate Development at Digital Turbine. "We are excited to explore the clear marketing and product synergies between us which will help boost the mobile ecosystem."

Extending audiences beyond the traditional app stores is already what Flexion offers developers, helping them reach alternative app stores such as Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi, Amazon Appstore and the ONE store by offering its enabling services, platform management and user acquisition. Now, with Digital Turbine's DT Hub , game developers will be able to tap into additional revenue streams from a range of new platforms and technology, while benefiting from Digital Turbine's monetization services and expertise in user acquisition.

The most popular Android games will be supported on DT Hub, enhancing reach. To further maximize revenue and take full advantage of user acquisition opportunities, Flexion will help developers get their games fully integrated with the service.

"Over time we expect that developers will be able to add significant revenue and audiences to their games by tapping into DT Hub," continues Jens. "Just like we do with other alternative app stores, Flexion can give developers access to these new channels with zero up-front costs and very little effort on their side."

The partnership with Flexion follows a strategic investment in Aptoide that Digital Turbine announced in October 2022 to build new innovative distribution products for Digital Turbine's mobile carriers, OEM, and app developer partners.

About Flexion:

Flexion Mobile Plc grows revenue and audiences for games. It does this through its distribution and influencer marketing services. Flexion works with a growing number of top grossing developers around the world. Using its expertise, experience and technology Flexion builds revenue and audiences for developers by taking Android games and making them fly on the alternative app stores, including the Amazon, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi GetApps and ONE stores. In 2022, the company acquired the leading influencer marketing agency Audiencly GmbH. Flexion Mobile Plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Shortname: FLEXM. Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se

About Digital Turbine, Inc.:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Its end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies their partners' ability to supercharge awareness, acquisition, and monetization — connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. https://www.digitalturbine.com/dt-hub/

Digital Turbine

Investor Relations Contact: Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine, Inc. brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

New logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.