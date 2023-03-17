National Multi-Stakeholder Coalition Releases 2023-2024 Policy Priorities to Address Rising Levels of Social Isolation and Loneliness

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study conducted by Cigna, 58% of adult Americans reported being lonely in 2021. Similarly, 79% of young adults aged 18-24 and 69% of mothers with young children reported serious loneliness. Chronic social isolation and loneliness are not only associated with higher rates of depression and anxiety, but also physical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, immune and respiratory illnesses, dementia, stroke, and even death. Now is the time to take action to address social isolation and loneliness and promote social connection.

Social connection is fundamental to our well-being and survival - an essential part of how we live, work and learn.

Today, the Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness (CESIL), released its 2023-2024 policy priorities and recommendations for the 118th Congress and the Biden Administration. The coalition's comprehensive policy agenda advocates for solutions that address the adverse impacts of social isolation and loneliness and ensure greater social connection for all U.S. populations.

"Social connection is fundamental to our well-being and survival. It is an essential part of how we live, work, and learn. Our policy agenda provides cross-sectoral solutions to ensure that social support systems in every sector are put in place, enabling all Americans to have the opportunity and resources to be socially engaged," said Jillian Racoosin, Executive Director of CESIL, "Millions of Americans of all ages suffer from loneliness, social isolation, and a lack of meaningful social connection. We urge the 118th Congress to review and utilize the coalition's recommendations to combat this growing problem."

The Coalition recommends the following overarching policy priorities for Congress to consider in addressing the crisis of isolation and loneliness:

Increase public awareness regarding social isolation and loneliness and their effect on health, belonging, well-being, and resilience. Enhance social services and supports to address social isolation, loneliness, and promote social connection. Advance health services and supports to address social isolation, loneliness, and promote social connection. Leverage innovative solutions that foster connection and social integration. Advance research to establish the prevalence of social isolation, loneliness, and connection.

The Coalition's policy agenda was developed with the input from the following Policy Committee Members:

About the Coalition to End Social Isolation & Loneliness: The Coalition brings together a diverse set of national organizations including consumer groups, health plans, health care providers, technology innovators, patient advocates and more to develop and advocate for federal policy solutions to address the epidemic of social isolation and loneliness. For more information, please visit: www.endsocialisolation.org.

