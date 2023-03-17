MHz Choice Brings Long-Running Crime Comedy 'Homicide Hills' to North American Audiences this April

The 1960s classic detective series 'Maigret' from the United Kingdom will debut on MHz Choice.

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- German crime comedy Homicide Hills (Beta Films) brings a big city detective to lead a tiny police force in the most rural of towns. Sophie Haas (Caroline Peters, Tatort) is "promoted" out of her role as detective in Cologne and moves to a backwoods tumbleweed of a town with her father in tow. The fictional rural outpost of Hengasch in the Eifel mountains is not exactly teeming with open cases. The police department's two officers - Sergeant Dietmar Schäffer (Bjarne Mädel, Crime Scene Cleaner) and Officer Barbel Schmied (Meike Droste) are more caretakers than overworked sleuths.

During Homicide Hills' original run, Caroline Peters won three Best Actress awards for her role as Sophie Haas .

Haas' disappointment in the lack of murders and open cases gives her plenty of time to pursue every small lead, dragging her small police department and sometimes the whole town along with her to conclusion. Crimes and murders eventually do happen and that is where Detective Haas is at her happiest. Sergeant Schäffer and Officer Schmied also seem happier when they can do some real police work - even if Haas has to show them how.

The conflicts between Haas' big city ways and Hengasch's sleepy demeanor are not limited to those employed as police. Dietmar Schäffer's wife Heike (Petra Kleinert) wears her jealousy on her gossipy sleeve and clearly rules the roost at home. Haas' predecessor, Hans Zielonka (Michael Hanemann), is still kicking around wishing he were still in charge. Haas has no time for such nonsense because there has to be a juicy case around Hengasch somewhere.

This April, Season 2 of Agent Hamilton (Sweden, Beta Films), brings Jakob Oftebro back to MHz Choice as superspy Carl Hamilton after a two-year hiatus. This season includes four multi-episode storylines, each taking Hamilton undercover to different parts of Europe: a top-secret NATO operation gone wrong in the French Mediterranean, a suspicious cargo in northern Sweden, a rescue mission in Belarus and an assignment to protect an intelligence asset in Warsaw. Agent Hamilton is inspired by the bestselling spy thriller novels by Jan Guillou.

Also premiering this April is season one of Maigret (Kino Lorber), which first debuted in the United Kingdom in 1959. This BBC television production is the definitive adaptation of Georges Simenon's world famous novels and stars Rupert Davies in a BAFTA-winning portrayal of the dogged French detective. For superfans of the franchise, all seasons of the French version of Maigret are already streaming on MHz Choice.

Also returning in April is Season 3 of Italian crime dramedy Imma Tataranni (Rai Com) starring Vanessa Scalera, bringing fresh cases to beautiful Matera, Italy. Inspector Rex (Austria, Beta Films) also continues with new cases for Rex to sniff out in Season 4.

APRIL 4

HOMICIDE HILLS, GERMANY, BETA FILMS, NEW SERIES

Detective Sophie Haas is transferred from Cologne to the fictional rural town of Hengasch in the Eifel mountains.Once there, she leads a comically small police force which investigates more black eyes than bodies. Disappointed by the lack of murders, she is determined to pursue every last lead.

APRIL 11

AGENT HAMILTON, SWEDEN, BETA FILMS, NEW SEASON

Jakob Oftebro stars as Swedish superspy Carl Hamilton in this TV thriller inspired by the novels of Jan Guillou.

MAIGRET, UNITED KINGDOM, KINO LORBER, NEW SERIES

The pragmatic, reserved and refined Maigret investigates murders in his singular unhurried manner. Based on the Maigret novels and stories by Georges Simenon and first broadcast on the BBC in the United Kingdom from 1960-63.

APRIL 18

IMMA TATARANNI, ITALY, RAI COM, NEW SEASON

Deputy prosecutor Imma Tataranni cracks cases with attitude to spare in this entertaining crime series set in Matera.

APRIL 25

INSPECTOR REX, AUSTRIA, BETA FILMS, NEW SEASON

Police dog Rex investigates crime and solves mysteries on the streets of Vienna - protecting the innocent, catching criminals and stealing the occasional ham roll.

MURDEROUS MEMORIES, FRANCE, FRANCE TV, NEW SERIES

A trio of fresh mysteries mixes World War I history and modern-day forensics when a police captain and a forensic anthropologist investigate crimes from the past.

