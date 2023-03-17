CATL presents liquid-cooling CTP energy storage solutions at World Smart Energy Week

TOKYO, Japan, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CATL, a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, highlights its advanced liquid-cooling CTP energy storage solutions as it makes its first appearance at World Smart Energy Week, which is held from March 15 to 17 this year in Tokyo, Japan.

(PRNewswire)

Committed to promoting the development of energy industry, World Smart Energy Week is the largest international renewable energy industry exhibition in Japan, which presents a full range of renewable energy technologies. CATL showcases EnerOne, its outdoor liquid-cooling BESS, and EnerC, its containerized liquid-cooling BESS at its booth. Its advanced liquid-cooling energy storage solutions has attracted lots of attention:

High level of safety: CATL's liquid-cooling energy storage solutions adopt LFP cells with high degree of safety, and have received a number of testing certificates of Chinese and international standards. CATL is the first company in China to receive the latest version of UL 96540A test report in cell, module, unit and installation level from UL Solutions.

Long service life: Supported by CATL's integrated liquid cooling system, which is equipped with the independent liquid-cooling plates outside of the modules, the temperature difference among 416 cells in the rack is controlled within 3℃, and the temperature difference among 4,160 cells in the container can be limited to 5℃, thus contributing to the products' long service life. CATL's EnerC, the world's first TEU containerized liquid cooling energy storage system, is able to achieve safe and reliable operation of the whole system for 20 years.

High integration: Equipped with Cell to Pack (CTP) technology, CATL's liquid cooling energy storage solutions integrate batteries, fire protection system, liquid-cooling units, control units, UPS, distribution system and other subsystems into one, leading the ESS industry with advanced technologies.

Supported by highly developed supply chain, CATL is able to customize the components so as to optimize the structure design and integration of its products, which helps achieve the best performance for different markets.

CATL has forged partnership with top-tier energy enterprises in China and across the world, and has applied its advanced energy storage solutions in major markets including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and Japan. It ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery shipment in 2021 and 2022.

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Japan is taking steps to expand its renewable energy consumption, where energy storage sector will play a crucial role in the process. Committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide, CATL will relentlessly put in efforts to accelerate energy transition of Japan and the world, thus contributing to the global sustainable development.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited