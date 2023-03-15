Ironblocks launches blockchain-native security solution for Web3 and DeFi protocols

Ironblocks has created a customizable, easy to implement, real time transaction monitoring system

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironblocks , a blockchain-native cybersecurity firm, today announced the launch of the first phase of its end-to-end security suite, a solution that aims to set a new security standard for Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.

The Ironblocks detection platform is a transaction monitoring system that detects suspicious activity in real time and alerts teams within milliseconds, enabling them to proactively protect the protocol and preserve assets, comes on the heels of a record year for hacks and theft in the blockchain space.

"Web3 and DeFi have the power to fundamentally change how humans interact with assets and content, but there has been a significant gap between the security expected and what has been available," said Or Dadosh, CEO and co-founder at Ironblocks. "We believe that we have solved this problem, and are excited to be part of a solution that always had to come from the industry itself."

In addition to announcing the launch, Ironblocks has also partnered with Hats.Finance , a leading bounty program that matches white hat hackers with projects to help further strengthen resilience for platforms that are both launched and about to launch.

This strategic alliance will enable both companies to offer more comprehensive and well-rounded security solutions that help projects protect their users, data, and assets. The ultimate goal is to collaborate for the greater good of the blockchain industry.

Just this past month, Ironblocks announced a $7 million seed fundraise, and the firm will soon launch additional features that will make it the ultimate line of defense against cybercriminals and other bad actors.

To learn more about how Ironblocks can help Web3 and DeFi protocols, market makers and cross-chain bridges secure their users, data, and assets, visit www.ironblocks.com .

About Ironblocks

Ironblocks is a complete, end-to-end security suite for Web3 projects, DeFi protocols, bridges, market makers, and other digital assets. By using a smart contract-based solution, Ironblocks automates threat detection and protection, enabling preventative measures to be taken in milliseconds. Ironblocks is based in Tel Aviv, with founders that previously served in the Israeli Defense Force OPSEC Intelligence Unit, and engineers from firms including Bancor, eToro, and elsewhere.

Media contact

Ryan Gorman

Head of communications, Ironblocks

ryan@ironblocks.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ironblocks