Quest Analytics Names Martin Luethi Chief Technology Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Analytics, the leader in provider network management solutions and services, today announced that Martin Luethi, Ph.D. has been named Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Martin comes to Quest Analytics from Strata Decision Technology, which provides cloud-based financial planning, analytics and performance tools for healthcare systems and leading hospitals. At Strata, he led their technology team of over 170 technologists for over six years. Previously, Martin held similar leadership positions at Best Doctors, Rise Health and Picis/Optum.

"We are delighted to welcome Martin to the Quest Analytics team. The organization will undoubtedly benefit from his deep experience, leadership and domain expertise. His addition will further strengthen our position as we serve the country's leading payers, regulators and providers," said Steve Levin, CEO, Quest Analytics. "I would also like to thank and recognize Neal Danner, who previously held the role and whose leadership has enabled Quest Analytics to dramatically expand our platform and solution over the past two years. Neal will remain in a key leadership role on Martin's team."

"I am excited to become part of Quest Analytics," said Martin Luethi, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, Quest Analytics. "Quest Analytics is solving an important problem in healthcare today by ensuring access to care for everyone. I am impressed by the vision and reach of the solution touching nearly every individual in U.S. healthcare. I am looking forward to leveraging my expertise to help Quest Analytics grow further and am thrilled to be working with a talented team."

About Quest Analytics

Quest Analytics' software platform and services are trusted by more than 400 clients, including all eight of the nation's largest health plans, regulators, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and multiple state regulatory agencies, and many of the nation's leading health systems and provider groups to manage, measure and monitor health plan network performance. The company helps 90% of all healthcare networks deliver differentiated member experiences, thereby impacting 90% of Americans' ability to access quality healthcare. For more information, please visit Quest Analytics.

