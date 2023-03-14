MEASAT Selects the Hughes JUPITER System to Help Connect the Unconnected across Malaysia

Standard-setting Satellite Ground Platform to Power Internet Access at 100 Mbps Speeds

GERMANTOWN, Md., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, today announced that MEASAT Global Berhad (MEASAT), Malaysia's premier satellite operator, has selected the Hughes JUPITER™ System ground platform to enable broadband services on the MEASAT-3d High-Throughput Satellite (HTS). MEASAT-3d will leverage the JUPITER System gateway and terminals to extend its CONNECTme NOW satellite broadband services throughout Malaysia.

Yau Chyong Lim, Chief Operating Officer, MEASAT, said: "We are glad to partner with Hughes to bring this next generation upgrade to our vital CONNECTme NOW services. The Hughes JUPITER System will help us turn our ambitions for MEASAT-3d into reality, serving more than two million unconnected citizens across Malaysia within the next three years."

Launched on June 22, 2022, MEASAT-3d increased the company's broadband capacity ten-fold – from 3 Gbps to 30 Gbps. Now powered by the JUPITER ground system, the new satellite delivers broadband service with download speeds of up to 100 Mbps.

"MEASAT's choice of the JUPITER System to enable service on the MEASAT-3d HTS underscores their commitment to delivering greater connectivity across Malaysia," said Ramesh Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President and General Manager, International Division, EchoStar. "We value the partnership and the trust MEASAT has placed in Hughes in helping to bridge the digital divide."

Widely used across the industry, the Hughes JUPITER System is the de facto standard for satellite implementations worldwide with features that yield higher bandwidth efficiency and lower service cost for operators than other satellite ground systems. The latest JUPITER technology incorporates software-defined satellite networking, dynamic inroute reconfiguration for the highest possible efficiency, and a new "system on a chip" in every user terminal that can support increasingly high speeds and a variety of services.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MEASAT

MEASAT is a premium supplier of communication and video services to leading broadcasters, Direct-To-Home ("DTH") platforms and telecom operators, with a footprint covering 130 countries representing 80% of the world's population across Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia.

MEASAT is recognised as the key Rural Broadband Service Provider in Malaysia, through its CONNECTme NOW satellite broadband service – a high-speed WiFi Hotspot service best suited for public use in underserved or unserved areas across Malaysia. CONNECTme NOW enables users to access the Internet with minimal barriers via competitively priced Prepaid Access Codes ("PAC") in small packages that meet end user needs, offering a service with no long-term contracts and more affordable access without high upfront fees. For more information, please visit www.measat.com / connectmenow.my/

