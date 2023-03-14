Ideanomics subsidiary Energica brings a better electric motorcycle to Japan, Australia and Pakistan

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), today announced that its subsidiary Energica Motor Company, maker of the world's best high-performance electric motorcycle, has delivered its first shipments to Japan and Australia.

Energica Motor Company manufactures and sells high performance electric motorcycles. (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Energica has recently entered and introduced its products to the Pakistan market.

Deliveries include Energica's newest model - the Experia. Motorcycles will be available for test drives and purchase at certified dealers.

Energica has a strategic partnership with Estar & Co., Ltd. to import motorcycles into Japan . Estar & Co., Ltd. has opened a mono-brand showroom in Kobe , on the man-made island of Rokkō Island, and is developing a distribution network throughout the country. Estar & Co., Ltd will show the 2023 versions of the Energica range to the Japanese public at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show from 24 to 26 March.

Energica has partnered with Australian Electric Motor Co. (AEMC) to import its electric motorcycles into Australia and New Zealand . From its headquarters on the Gold Coast , AEMC is developing a network of dealers throughout the continent which will allow all Energica enthusiasts to test and purchase the Modena -based company's bikes.

With almost 140 dealers in five continents, Energica continues to make it easier for customers to own and experience one of its high-performance electric motorcycles.

The Asia-Pacific region is a key growth market for Energica, where two-wheelers comprise a large portion of the vehicle fleet. The APAC region is experiencing the fastest growth and largest share of battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales worldwide, primarily driven by regulations restricting vehicle emissions.

Enabled by Ideanomics, Energica is taking action to become the brand of choice for customers across the APAC region seeking a high-performance electric motorcycle.

Energica is also focused on providing electric motorcycles to police fleets and is working with governments and police departments in all markets where the company is present. This includes providing Energica motorcycles to police departments to test drive.

Energica is exploring new opportunities to replicate its success with the Indonesia National Police which ordered 88 Energica motorcycles to escort international government delegates during the 2022 G20 Summit.

With ongoing support from Ideanomics, Energica is accelerating the disruption of the global two-wheeler market with its high-performance electric motorcycles. Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification, offering fleet operators everything they need to electrify faster, easier and more affordably, all in one place.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include the statement regarding the completion of the business combination within a certain period of time, if ever. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Ideanomics, Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, NY 10018.

Email: ir@ideanomics.com

Theodore Rolfvondenbaumen

Communications Director

Email: trolfvondenbaumen@ideanomics.com

(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ideanomics