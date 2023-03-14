Abacus Group voted Best Cybersecurity Provider in Hedgeweek European Awards 2023

LONDON, 14 March 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, the leading Managed Security Services Provider ("MSSP") to alternative investment firms, today announced it has been named Best Cybersecurity Provider in the prestigious Hedgeweek European Awards 2023, which recognises excellence in hedge fund performance and service providers.

Abacus Group won a vote among Hedgeweek's entire userbase in an online poll, following nomination through a survey of more than 100 fund managers and other key industry participants. The award was presented on 9th March at the Reform Club in London, just four months after Abacus Group was named Best Cyber Security Provider at the Private Equity Wire US Awards.

Through its deep expertise and expanding range of services, Abacus Group is dedicated to helping hedge funds combat the increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks targeted at the financial services sector. Through its dedicated portal, Abacus Group provides a multi-layered suite of in-depth, secure, compliance-focused tools. The firm has profound technical knowledge and a leadership team with more than 100 years' collective experience in the alternative investment industry.

In January, Abacus Group expanded as a managed security service provider (MSSP) with the acquisition of two boutique cybersecurity consulting companies – Gotham Security and GoVanguard. These have been merged to form the Abacus Group subsidiary, Gotham Security, which offers clients a comprehensive set of information security capabilities, with real-world, actionable insight, including penetration testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, risk and compliance gap assessments, and threat hunting services.

Jonathan Bohrer, President at Abacus Group, said: "We are honoured to win Best Cybersecurity Provider in the Hedgeweek awards. The European hedge fund community has collectively recognised our expert insights, cybersecurity services and experience in meeting the security needs of the hedge fund industry facing incessant cyberattacks and fast-evolving regulatory pressures."

"Our recent expansion as an MSSP and our strong focus on providing value and building customer relationships puts us at the forefront of security provision in the alternative investment market."

As well as winning from the shortlist for Best Cybersecurity Provider in the Hedgeweek European Awards 2023, Abacus Group was also shortlisted for Best Cloud Services Provider and Best Outsourced Solution.

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a leading provider of hosted IT solutions and services focused on helping alternative investment firms by providing an enterprise technology platform specifically designed for the unique needs of the financial services industry. The innovative and award-winning Abacus Cloud platform allows investment managers to source all technology needs as a service, offering the capacity to scale on demand to meet current and future cybersecurity, storage and compliance requirements. The company has offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA; Charlotte, NC; Miami, FL; and London, England. For more information, visit www.abacusgroupllc.com.

