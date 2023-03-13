INX Announces the Listing of Hashrate Asset Group's (HAG) Bitcoin Mining Security Token

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD, INXATS: INX, OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX"), a broker-dealer and an inter-dealer broker, announced today that Hashrate Asset Group ("HAG"), the first in the bitcoin mining space under Reg D/S filing to the SEC, will list the HAG Bitcoin mining security token on the INX.One platform– the world's first and only fully-regulated, end-to-end platform for listing and trading both SEC-registered security tokens and cryptocurrencies.

HAG will offer eligible investors a brand-new option to invest in Bitcoin through hashrate ownership with the security and compliance of the INX.One's regulated platform.

In addition, HAG's anticipated monthly dividends policy allows every token holder to receive Bitcoin returns in a timely fashion. Such dividend policy will be audited by a third party and coded on a smart contract. By offering this raise in reliance on an SEC specific exemption that complies with the US Securities laws, HAG is providing added protection – ensuring investors' rights and interests.

"We are excited to offer HAG's security token on the unified INX.One platform. HAG is delivering access to the Bitcoin mining sector – doing it in a secure and regulated way," said Shy Datika, CEO of INX. "Until now, only a selected group of investors could reap the benefits from these types of opportunities. By democratizing alternative investments, investors from all over the world are able to take advantage of the wealth of opportunities that are available through digital assets like HAG."

INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional market expertise with an innovative fintech approach. For security token issuers, INX.One offers a true Token-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform designed for capital raise purposes. The unified, regulated hub streamlines the issuance process by providing everything needed to quickly and easily issue a digital security token to raise capital. An end-to-end solution for issuers, INX.One Issuance Services includes transfer agent, broker/dealer, and ATS licenses to raise capital and list the token for secondary trading, smart contract design, and marketing and promotion support. INX holds all of the necessary licenses issuers need, along with a global team of experts to offer guidance along the way.

"As more regulators actively engage with the crypto market after the recent crisis, fully compliant products such as security tokens will emerge as the biggest winners since they combine the best of both worlds - traditional and digital," said Chia-Ching Su, a TSMC veteran and CFO of HAG. "At the same time, Bitcoin has always held an irreplaceable position in the crypto world and is one of the crypto assets with the most investment potential. HAG hopes to provide greater access for investors to the Web3 field and enjoy the appreciation of Bitcoin through mining. We believe that the INX platform is the very best place to help us achieve this remarkable milestone."

INX made history in 2021, when it became the first SEC-registered digital security IPO – closing with $84 million in gross proceeds from over 7,250 retail and institutional investors. 92.9 million INX Tokens were sold in the IPO.

The HAG and INX alliance will provide investors on the INX.One platform with another SEC-filed security token, but the very first using Bitcoin mining with an opportunity for monthly WBTC dividends.

About INX:

INX provides a regulated trading platform for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and innovative regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc. INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies, combining traditional markets expertise and an innovative fintech approach. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US $84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, INX's interdealer broker, I.L.S. Brokers, plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

