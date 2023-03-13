BWG Strategy Acquires OTR Global

CRANFORD, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BWG Strategy ("BWG"), a leading primary research platform for institutional investors, announced today that it completed the acquisition of OTR Global ("OTR"), expanding its suite of research services and positioning the platform to be the leading provider of primary research services specializing in timely, in-depth and compliant insights for institutional investors. The combined company will provide best-in-class primary research services to evaluate company performance and generate unique investment ideas.

Anil Prahlad, CEO of BWG Strategy, commented: "Our mission is to provide our clients with investable insights from industry sources that they are unable to access otherwise. OTR Global has been operating with that same mission by setting the industry standard for unbiased marketplace research for 28 years. This merger provides unparalleled value for both BWG and OTR clients."

"For the first time in the industry, investors will be able to access the multiple viewpoints a panel of industry experts provide in our timely forums, as well as standardized, detailed global channel research on their companies and sectors of interest – all from a single research provider," he added.

"We are very excited to join forces with BWG. The combined strengths of BWG and OTR will allow investors to deepen their knowledge of a company or sector, save hours in their workflows, and access a comprehensive suite of products that is unrivaled by any other research vendor," said Mark Conley, President of OTR Global.

He added: "In the coming months, BWG and OTR will develop new industry-leading products and services to continue our mission of uncovering unique and timely information that enhance our clients' understanding of the companies and sectors they cover."

About BWG Strategy

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey, BWG has fundamentally changed the way investment managers and corporations access real-time information to enhance business performance through its unlimited subscription-based content and data architecture. BWG provides much needed transparency by creating access to real-time information and data on sector, company, and technology trends. BWG serves more than 100,000 professionals across the world's leading corporations and investment management firms, including mutual funds, hedge funds, private equity firms and private credit funds, through its Research Forum, Corporate Intelligence Forum, Research Synopses, Insight Report and Due Diligence Report products. Visit www.bwgstrategy.com for more information.

About OTR Global

OTR Global is a leading platform for primary research and one of the largest channel research firms servicing the institutional investment community. Founded in 1995, OTR Global uses the investigative interview-based methodology it pioneered to look for key market inflections and uncover unique investable ideas. OTR research staff conducts over 12,000 live, in-depth interviews annually with industry customers, suppliers, vendors, distributors and executives in more than 25 countries and has set the industry standard as the premier provider of industry intelligence while having a world-class compliance structure. OTR's content is consumed through a license subscription to its database of thousands of written reports. Visit www.otrglobal.com for more information.

