Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Medison Pharma Announce the Expansion of Their Collaboration to a Multi-Regional Partnership to Commercialize RNAi Therapeutics

ZUG, Switzerland, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, and Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies for patients in international markets, have announced an expansion of their existing partnership to a multi-regional agreement that includes Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, in addition to Israel.

This new agreement builds upon the successful long-term partnership between Alnylam and Medison in Israel and will allow Alnylam to utilize Medison's unique multi-regional platform to ensure that Alnylam's innovative RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, such as ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO® (lumasiran) are made available across additional countries in Europe. This expanded agreement is intended to ensure more efficient and effective commercialization. GIVLAARI® and OXLUMO® have already been approved for reimbursement in Poland, and Alnylam and Medison will work together to obtain additional reimbursements in the territories.

"We are delighted to extend our existing relationship with Medison, which will enable us to enhance our presence and bring the benefits of Alnylam's innovative RNAi therapeutics to patients in Central and Eastern Europe," said Norton Oliveira, Senior Vice-President and Head of Partner and Emerging Markets at Alnylam. "Medison is already one of our most significant partners, and their team has a wealth of experience to offer across our new markets. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and transforming more patients' lives together."

"The trust Alnylam shows in Medison's multi-regional commercial platform allows us to broaden patient access to Alnylam's highly innovative therapies across more countries," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and CEO of Medison. "Expanding our successful partnership will enable us to provide access to patients across Central and Eastern Europe who might otherwise not have access to these innovative treatment options."

"We are privileged to expand the access of Alnylam's groundbreaking treatments to additional markets. "Medison's multi regional platform makes us the partner of choice for emerging biotech companies seeking to make their innovative products available in international markets for the benefit of patients suffering from rare, debilitating disease", said Gil Gurfinkel, VP Corporate Development at Medison

About RNAi

RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug development today. Its discovery has been heralded as "a major scientific breakthrough that happens once every decade or so," and was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, a new class of medicines known as RNAi therapeutics is now a reality. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic platform, function upstream of today's medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) – the genetic precursors – that encode for disease-causing or disease pathway proteins, thus preventing them from being made. This is a revolutionary approach with the potential to transform the care of patients with genetic and other diseases.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its "Alnylam P5x25" strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Medison Pharma

Medison is a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets.

Medison is the first to create an international commercialization platform for highly innovative therapies, helping to save and improve lives by making the best available novel treatments accessible to patients in international markets. Medison has a track record of multi-territorial partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to expand their global reach.

