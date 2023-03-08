Revelstoke Announces $20M Series B Funding Following Exponential Growth in Its First Year in Market

Series B investment will enable Revelstoke to enhance its Next Level SOAR platform, expand its team and position to meet aggressive market demand

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelstoke Security , (Revelstoke) creators of the first Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform built on a Unified Data Layer, announced that it has closed $20 million in Series B funding. The round was co-led by SYN Ventures and ClearSky Security , with contributions from Rally Ventures , and Crosslink Capital . Patrick Heim of SYN Ventures will join Revelstoke's Board of Directors.

Revelstoke Logo (PRNewswire)

Revelstoke nets $20M Series B to enhance SOAR platform, sees fast growth, brings smarter security automation to the SOC.

Revelstoke is the first cybersecurity automation company to build a SOAR solution using a common data language – the Unified Data Layer – which acts like a Rosetta Stone, enabling disparate data and systems to seamlessly integrate. This allows for faster, smarter, more efficient security operations, so that organizations can more effectively defend against cyber threats.

The investment comes at a time of rapid growth for Revelstoke. In the company's first year, it has added a host of key enterprise customers including leading global financial services organizations, manufacturers, educational institutions, technology companies and managed services providers.

"With Revelstoke, we rethought security automation from the ground up to create the first next level SOAR platform," stated Bob Kruse, Revelstoke CEO and Co-Founder. "It's low code, high speed, and thanks to the Unified Data Layer you can integrate anything. That means analysts can automate everything, and finally focus on protecting their organizations from threats, instead of writing code. And, because we have case management built in, incident response is seamless, and organizations can easily prove compliance as new regulations emerge."

"It's self-evident that reliance on manual processes in the SOC is both unsustainable and increasingly ineffective. The first generation of SOAR products validated the demand for automation but were unfortunately difficult to implement as well as maintain. Analysts are ready for a next generation SOAR product, one that enables the quick implementation of 'out of the box' playbooks and workflows. Revelstoke is that product," stated Patrick Heim, SYN Ventures Managing Partner. "It's simple and intuitive on the front end with no-code playbooks and a sophisticated abstraction layer that frees playbook logic from being bound to specific tools. We believe Revelstoke is poised for significant growth."

The $20M investment will enable Revelstoke to expand and enhance its Next Level SOAR platform, increase the number of out-of-the-box integrations, expand its team and deepen its presence to support global enterprises. In addition, Revelstoke will expand its channel partner program, building strong relationships with other leading security product companies and managed services providers.

About Revelstoke

Revelstoke is the only next-level Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) platform built on a Unified Data Layer that offers no-code automation and low-code customization. Revelstoke empowers CISOs and security analysts to automate analysis, eliminate software development needs, optimize workflows, prevent vendor lock, scale processes, and secure the enterprise. Learn more at www.revelstoke.io .

About SYN Ventures

SYN Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in disruptive, transformational solutions that reduce technology risk. Led by former CISOs of Fortune 500 companies and former executives of prominent cybersecurity companies, SYN manages $500m of AUM and it backs entrepreneurs operating in cybersecurity, industrial security, privacy, data governance and regulatory compliance. The firm's dedicated security team has a proven track record with over 100 years of security investing and operational expertise.

About ClearSky

ClearSky is a venture capital/growth equity group that invests in innovative companies, with a special focus on (i) disruptive solutions for cybersecurity in information technology, industrial and critical infrastructure, and the defense industry, (ii) technologies driving the energy transition, climate related technologies, and sustainability, and (iii) the digital transformation of enterprise customers' operations and communications.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revelstoke