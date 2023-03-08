Procede Software Appoints Industry Analytics Leader, Carroll "Scooby" Barbre, to Drive Ongoing Advancement of Its Business Intelligence Solutions

The move reinforces Procede's strategy of developing and hiring the brightest, most experienced talent in the industry to drive product innovation, create measurable impact for its dealership customers, and advance the ecosystem.

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced it has appointed Carroll "Scooby" Barbre as Senior Director of Business Intelligence. The appointment reflects the company's commitment to accelerating the business intelligence product development lifecycle, so its growing customer base has even greater access to the comprehensive information they need to make data-based decisions about their businesses.

"We are committed to advancing our products in ways that drive measurable impact for our dealership customers, and to do that, we have to have the right talent in place," said CEO, Larry Kettler. "In addition to our long-standing practice of developing leaders from within, we hire the brightest, most experienced talent in the industry into key roles where they can bring their knowledge to bear for the benefit of our customers and the ecosystem," Kettler continued. "With Scooby's strong industry and business intelligence background, dealerships that use Excede will have even greater access to critical data and be able to gather even deeper insights to effectively run their businesses."

Barbre will lead the ongoing advancement of Procede's award-winning business intelligence solution set, which includes Excede Analytics and Excede KPIs and Metrics. "I am proud to have been a part of the commercial vehicle industry for 25 years, and I have a deep appreciation for the critical part it plays in our nation's infrastructure," said Barbre. "I am so excited to be a part of this leading technology organization, to serve forward-thinking customers, and to develop new and innovative ways for dealerships to access and understand their data and metrics in ways that generate positive change for their businesses."

Throughout his tenure in the industry, Barbre has worked closely with well over 100 commercial vehicle dealerships in five different countries and has spent time with hundreds more through virtual and industry events. Most of these visits focused on learning about their practices and advising on processes and the advanced use of analytics. He began his career in the commercial vehicle industry at a business solution provider, where he served as a trainer and business consultant before moving into software design. Later, he worked for a leading commercial vehicle dealership consultancy, specializing in helping clients maximize their use of KPIs and metrics to operate more nimbly and effectively. Most recently, he served on the senior leadership team at two commercial vehicle dealerships.

"One of Procede Software's founding principles was to make data easily accessible to our customers, and more than 20 years later, our business intelligence initiative remains a critical part of that approach," said Kettler. "Naming Scooby to this role reflects our continued commitment to our Excede Analytics offering and to providing dealerships of all sizes with real-time access to comprehensive, accurate, trustworthy data so they can make informed decisions about their businesses."

