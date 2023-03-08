Net at Work Acquires Innovation ERP, a Leading Sage X3 and Sage 300 Business Consulting Firm

Acquisition expands reach of Net at Work's Sage practices and its comprehensive portfolio of transformative, next gen digital solutions; Innovation ERP's team to join Net at Work, assuring seamless transition for company's clients.

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced the acquisition of Innovation ERP a leading Sage X3 and Sage 300 consulting firm. The acquisition deepens Net at Work's bench of experienced Sage ERP business technology consultants and provides Innovation ERP clients with direct access to a complete range of next generation technologies and services to help them unleash the power of their business, including: customer relationship management (CRM), Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Managed IT and Cloud Hosting services.

Acquisition expands reach of Net at Work's Sage practices and its comprehensive portfolio of next gen solutions

The Innovation ERP team will become part of Net at Work, assuring their clients of a seamless transition and the uninterrupted delivery of services and support.

"We're excited to welcome Innovation ERP as the newest member of the Net at Work family, as they are one of the most respected Sage ERP partners," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work Co-President. "The acquisition brings additional world-class talent to our already industry-leading Sage group, further improving our ability to support the current needs of our clients, and when ready, migrating their legacy systems to next-gen systems."

"Net at Work is one of Sage's biggest and most valued business partners and have built one of the most trusted and respected business consultancies in North America," said Jeff Moncrief co-owner of Innovation ERP. "There will be many advantages to our customers in that Net at Work provides total, full-service hosting for Sage and other applications and multiple vertical add-on products and next generation technologies. Our team is excited to be joining Net at Work and providing our clients with the comprehensive support they need to transform, improve, and grow their business."

About Net at Work

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core organizational objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Net at Work