Lucid Software Remains a Top Most Popular Application According to Okta, Continues to Set Standard for Visual Collaboration with its 60M+ Users

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of its 2023 Businesses at Work Report, Okta confirms Lucid Software as a top most popular application based on number of customers, with Lucidchart jumping to number 13 on the list. Lucid first saw inclusion on the Okta report in 2015 and has been included as a most popular application since 2020.

"Since creating the visual collaboration market in 2010, we've prided ourselves on providing the most comprehensive and intuitive applications to help all knowledge workers innovate faster. I couldn't be more proud that Lucidchart continues to be included in this report," said Dave Grow, CEO at Lucid Software. "To be the only visual collaboration application represented on the top 15 list for the last four years is not only a testament to our leadership in the market, but also the significant impact that Lucidchart, and our companion app Lucidspark, can have in improving the way people work. Add on top of that the fact that we continue to move up the list, it's clear that we are leading a generational shift in collaboration and we are focused on continually providing our 60+ million users with the best applications to help them better see and build the future."

This accolade comes on the heels of a year filled with validation for the company, including inclusion on the Forbes Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work.

With over 60 million users, Lucid not only helps organizations optimize their own efficiency and effectiveness through improved collaboration, but also helps promote inclusivity, innovation, agility, creativity and team alignment, allowing teams to achieve better results quicker.

To learn more about how to help enable your teams with the power of visual collaboration, visit lucid.co .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is a leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark , and Lucidscale —teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

