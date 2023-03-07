HEFFERNAN INSURANCE BROKERS NAMED A FINALIST IN THE TENTH ANNUAL FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS 2023

PETALUMA, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, a leading wealth management industry participant servicing the North-American family office and family wealth industry, has been selected as a finalist in the 'Insurance Brokerage Provider' category at the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023 program.

Heffernan Insurance Brokers logo (PRNewsFoto/Heffernan Insurance Brokers) (PRNewswire)

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America.

Commenting on being selected as a finalist, Lacey Garrison Strom, Private Client Practice Leader and Executive Vice President, said: "We are delighted to have been selected by the judges as a finalist for these prestigious awards. It is a great honor to be recognized in the shortlist of finalists and this is testament to the hard work that the team puts in every day to ensure our clients are getting best-in-class products and services."

Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and publisher of Family Wealth Report, was first to extend his congratulations to all finalists, "This year we had a record number of registrations and submissions for this program: more than 500 submissions in nearly 70 categories. The firms and individuals in the 10th Family Wealth Report program are worthy competitors and the ones that have reached the Finalist stage are truly outstanding. These awards are judged by an expert panel of more than 40 judges and finalists are selected on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, focusing on both qualitative and quantitative performance metrics. These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry. The judging process is rigorous and independent and all conflicts of interest are avoided, ensuring that these awards truly reflect excellence in family wealth management."

Winners will be announced on 4 May 2023 at the Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, formed in 1988, is one of the largest independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States. Heffernan provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, Calif., Heffernan has offices in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Truckee, Bakersfield, Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and Irvine, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle and Olympia, WA; St. Louis, MO; Philadelphia, PA; and London UK.

Employee-owned, Heffernan Insurance Brokers was named the Top Mid-Sized Broker in the United States to work for in 2009 by Business Insurance Magazine. The firm has been among the Top Greater Bay Area Philanthropists since 2003.

