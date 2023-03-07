EXTRA® Gum Announces EXTRA® Pink Lemonade As Its Newest Limited-Edition Flavor

The Mars brand seeks to deliver an early taste of summer with the release of this bright and refreshing flavor
NEWARK, N.J., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over winter blues – EXTRA Pink Lemonade is here to bring the summer vibes! Today, EXTRA® Gum announced the launch of the newest limited-edition flavor to its lineup: EXTRA Pink Lemonade. Mars' EXTRA Gum wants to deliver an early taste of sunshine-filled summer days to consumers through the introduction of its new bright and vibrant flavor.
As a beloved nostalgic flavor, each fruity, tart, and deliciously sweet bite of EXTRA gum's Pink Lemonade transports consumers into a warmer season and ushers in the comfort of sunshine through the bright, refreshing, and long-lasting flavor for which EXTRA is known.
"We hope EXTRA Pink Lemonade flavor will inspire moments of everyday happiness and become the perfect companion for ushering in the highly-anticipated spring sunshine," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Pink Lemonade is a beloved flavor that is sure to be an EXTRA fan favorite, and perfect to be shared while connecting with friends and family – no matter the weather outside."
EXTRA® Pink Lemonade began hitting shelves at select retailers in January, with nationwide availability to come later in 2023. For more information, visit extragum.com or follow EXTRA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.
ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.
Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.
For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
