FireKing International Unveils Four New Designer Finishes

NEW ALBANY, Ind., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FireKing International added four new finishes to its popular Designer Series. These finishes are sublimated into the metal of the fire-rated cabinets to create a warm wood look with the durability of steel. The four new finishes expand contemporary office style to FireKing's fire-rated storage products. The finishes are easily matched to popular office furniture colors and finishes. These finishes will be available for pre-order starting today on FireKing's website.

"We wanted our Designer Collection finishes to mirror what we're seeing in the marketplace," says Rick Mejia, CEO of FireKing. "These four new finishes allow us to expand our color-line and add distinct woodgrain patterns."

"These new finishes will allow for more matching and versatility for our customers," says Bryan Mills, COO at FireKing. "The red hues of the Cherry, the dark brown of the Mahogany, and both Gray options let us cover many more office and home situations with our Designer Collection finishes."

The benefits of the new finish options on FireKing fire-rated storage include:

New finish options available in Cherry, Mahogany, Light Gray, and Medium Gray to match interior design and décor of your office

2-Hour, 1-Hour and 30-Minute Fire Ratings across our Product Portfolio

Water resistant to damage from sprinklers and fire hoses

Made in the USA

To sign up to pre-order, please visit fireking.com/product/designer/.

About FireKing International: As one of America's leading manufacturers, FireKing offers best-in-class products for asset protection in retail, commercial, and home office environments. Our products include fire-rated file cabinets, storage cabinets, and safes. Whatever your fire protection needs are, you're guaranteed to find the right fire-resistant product to accomplish them from FireKing.

Visit www.fireking.com for more information.

