Dr. B. Hadley Wilson is New American College of Cardiology President

NEW ORLEANS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Hadley Wilson, MD, FACC, is the new president of the American College of Cardiology. Today marks the first day of his one-year term leading the global cardiovascular organization in its mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health.

B. Hadley Wilson, MD, FACC, is the new president of the American College of Cardiology. (PRNewswire)

B. Hadley Wilson , MD, FACC, is the new president of the American College of Cardiology.

"Some of the best qualities of the ACC and its members are the commitment to patient care and the shared vision of a world where science, innovation and knowledge optimize and transform cardiovascular care and outcomes for all," Wilson said. "I believe we all really practice what we preach. I am honored to lead an organization dedicated to innovating best practices for a growing number of patients with cardiovascular disease, combating clinician burnout and supporting the cardiovascular workforce, and expanding and diversifying our cardiovascular team."

Wilson is an interventional cardiologist and executive vice chair at Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute/Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Clinical Professor of Medicine, Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He graduated with honors from Davidson College and subsequently from Duke University School of Medicine. He trained in internal medicine at Vanderbilt University, where he served as chief resident. After completing his cardiology fellowship, Wilson joined Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute as an interventional cardiologist and served as director of the catheterization laboratory and chief of cardiology for 15 years.

Throughout his almost 25 years of ACC membership, Wilson has held numerous leadership positions, including governor of ACC's North Carolina Chapter, chair of the Board of Governors, secretary of the Board of Trustees, and chair-elect of the Governance Committee. He also was chair of the Membership Committee and served on the NCDR Management Board.

Wilson has been extensively involved in international service through the ACC. Since 2019, he has been a senior adviser to the steering committee for the ACC Global Heart Attack Treatment Initiative, a program launched by ACC to improve heart attack outcomes in low- and middle-income countries by encouraging adherence to guideline-directed medical therapy. He has also led numerous cardiology medical missions to other countries, including Haiti, Panama, Nicaragua and Honduras. Wilson is a past co-chair of ACC Latin America and is a past ACC ambassador to Mexico.

"I have been fortunate to observe and learn a tremendous amount about the importance of the ACC around the world for education, leadership, and transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all," he said.

Other new officers for 2023-24 are Vice President Cathleen Biga, MSN, RN, FACC; Board of Trustees Member Sandra J. Lewis, MD, FACC; Finance Committee Chair-Elect Akshay K. Khandelwal, MD, FACC; Board of Governors Chair Nicole Lohr, MD, PhD, FACC; and Board of Governors Chair-Elect Himabindu Vidula, MD, MS, FACC.

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org or follow @ACCinTouch.

American College of Cardiology Logo (PRNewsfoto/American College of Cardiology) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Cardiology