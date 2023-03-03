Eight Authority Brands' Owner-Operators Honored at International Franchise Association Conference

The IFA Recognized Notable Franchisees from the Authority Brands Portfolio

COLUMBIA, Md., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands , a premier home service portfolio, announced today that multiple brands within their system were honored as part of the International Franchise Association's (IFA) Franchisees of the Year. The annual IFA awards recognize dozens of franchise owners and operators across the country who exemplify excellence in community, workforce, diversity, and veteran affairs.

"Our franchisees recognized by this prestigious industry award have exemplified tremendous entrepreneurial skills in their respective brands. They continue to showcase the drive for growth while offering top-of-the-line customer service. We're proud to help amplify their contributions to the teams and communities they serve," said Heather McLeod, Chief Growth Officer at Authority Brands. "Seeing valued members of our Authority Brands portfolio being honored by the IFA is a testament to our system. We are excited to see what is next for each of them as they continue to evolve alongside our brand."

As part of the IFA Franchisee of the Year Awards, honored Authority Brands' franchisees include:

America's Swimming Pool: Miguel Macias operating in Reno, Nevada

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing: Lenny Siers operating in Niceville, Florida

The Cleaning Authority: Chris and Jen Lanagan operating in Cedarburg , Madison , and Kenosha, Wisconsin

Homewatch CareGivers: Bindu Agarwal operating in Lower Bucks County and Elkins Park, Pennsylvania

Mister Sparky: Aaron Hagan operating in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Monster Tree Service: Don Elliott operating in Knoxville, Tennessee

Mosquito Squad: Tom and Maryellen Heinemann operating in North New Jersey

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning: Richie Drew operating in Myrtle Beach , South Carolina

The Franchisee of the Year Award, sponsored by IFA's partner Paychex, recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance, and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship, and supporting their fellow franchisees.

"Franchisee of the Year recipients represent the best in franchising," said Matthew Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchise Association. "This is the highest honor IFA awards to individual franchisees, and local business owners like these Authority Brands' franchisees exemplify the power of franchising and its positive contributions to communities around the world."

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See fran for more information.

About the International Franchise Association:

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 790,492 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.4 million direct jobs, $825.4 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

