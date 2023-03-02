Sharecare and Empathy partner to Empower Organizations to Provide Full-Circle Bereavement Support for Employee Caregivers

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empathy , a platform helping families navigate the emotional and logistical challenges of loss, today announced that it is now available to employers through a partnership with Sharecare (NASDAQ: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. Empathy will complement Sharecare's tech-enabled home care offering, CareLinx by Sharecare, by providing full-circle support for employee caregivers.

Caregivers are the unseen backbone of many families: in fact, over 40 million Americans have a second, unpaid job – caring for an unwell family member over the age of 50. Often, the burden of caregiving comes at the expense of a caregiver's mental and physical well-being. Equally as overwhelming for caregivers – when the loved one under their care passes away, presenting a whole new array of logistical and bureaucratic responsibilities, as well as the difficult experience of grief. When employers are better equipped to support members of their workforce through such trying caregiving responsibilities with innovative benefits and resources, employees are better suited to cope with the grieving process and adjust to their "new normal," including a renewed focus on workplace responsibilities.

Sharecare's interoperable health and well-being ecosystem takes a digital-first, whole person approach to unify all the elements of an employer's benefits offering so employees can more easily navigate the dynamic continuum of their needs, no matter where they are in their health journey. Through Sharecare's national home health offering, CareLinx, employers can offer benefits that empower and support caregivers in the workforce with on-demand access to high-touch and high-tech care across a comprehensive range of services – from companionship and activities of daily living to clinical assessment and observation by licensed nurses. Now, through its preferred partner program, Sharecare also will offer employers bereavement support via Empathy's world-class platform, helping families wind down affairs with full administrative assistance such as help with funeral planning, navigating probate, and closing accounts, as well as emotional support like on-demand grief counseling and guidance for returning to work.

"We're extremely pleased to offer our client partners comprehensive bereavement support via Empathy, a company that shares our commitment to supporting employees throughout their caregiving journeys," said Melinda Raymond, SVP of enterprise sales at Sharecare. "With extensive, caring, and human-centered services like Empathy, we can help our employer clients support members of their workforces as they navigate life's most difficult moments, helping companies foster a culture of care while supporting and retaining their employees."

"A caregiver's responsibilities do not end with their loved one's passing – there is a continuity of care far beyond the life of those we love," said Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy. "Sharecare is changing the lives of millions of people for the better. We are proud to provide additional critical layers of care to their offering, helping employees undergo the transition from navigating a loved one's medical issues to coping with their passing, with all that entails."

To learn more about Sharecare's digital-first ecosystem, including its whole health advocacy solution, Sharecare+, and comprehensive marketplace of digital therapeutics, well-being programs, and preferred partners – like Empathy – available to for employers, health plans, and government organizations, email connect@sharecare.com.

About Empathy

Empathy's mission is to help families deal with the practical and emotional burdens they face after experiencing loss. Empathy's 24/7 Care Team and award-winning app provide families with all the tools, resources, and information they need to navigate the administrative responsibilities and emotions of loss. Headquartered in New York, Empathy partners with leading employers, Fortune 100 companies, HR benefit providers, insurers, and more, to assist and guide their customers and employees at one of the most difficult times in their lives. To learn more visit us at empathy.com .

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com .

