PC Matic Awarded 2022 "Best Performance" and "Best Advanced Protection" Awards by AV-Test Institute

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American cybersecurity firm, PC Matic , announced it was awarded the "2022 Best Performance Award" and the "2022 Best Advanced Protection Award" by the AV-Test Institute in their 2022 AV-Test Awards .

PC Matic was awarded this honor after meeting the high standards put forth by the AV-Test Institute. The awards honor products and companies that clearly differentiate themselves from their competitors, and are only awarded to products who prove their technical superiority by making a high-performance finish in the AV-Test labs throughout the test period of an entire year.

"We want to wholeheartedly congratulate PC Matic on the two coveted awards," said Andreas Marx, CEO of AV-Test. "Especially under Windows, in addition to protection, performance is an extremely frequent question of concern for users, due to the speed with which a system watchdog operates. PC Matic was able to garner not only the important Performance Award but also the special Advanced Protection 2022 Award under Windows, which proves the security in the test, step by step."

Products tested by the AV-Test Institute are evaluated according to a predetermined test structure and are examined and evaluated multiple times in the test areas of protection (protection function), performance (speed) and usability (user-friendliness). Products are also evaluated in Advanced Threat Protection tests. These tests are regularly conducted throughout the year, and if a security solution is able to demonstrate peak results throughout the entire year, as PC Matic did, it has the opportunity to receive one of the coveted AV-Test awards.

All individual tests conducted in the year 2022 now form the basis for choosing and presenting the awards in the spring of 2023, and upon final review, PC Matic received the "2022 Best Performance" and "2022 Best Advanced Protection" awards.

"We're proud to receive the AV-Test 2022 'Best Performance' and 'Best Advanced Threat Protection' awards," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng, "As cybercriminals continue to target more and more Americans and their businesses, these awards further prove that Application Whitelisting is the most efficient and effective way to defend against rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats."

This is the fourth consecutive year that PC Matic has been awarded the AV-Test "Best Performance" award, and more information about other awards PC Matic has earned can be found here .

More information on PC Matic may be found here .

