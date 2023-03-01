Public Relations Professionals Launch PR Firm, LAG Strategy, To Help Clients Thrive In Today's Fast-Paced Media Environment

PASADENA, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuart Pfeifer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and veteran public relations executive, and Matthew Fern, an expert in marketing, advertising and digital communications, announced today the launch of LAG Strategy, a modern public relations firm that will help companies, nonprofits, universities, business leaders and celebrities thrive in today's fast-paced media landscape.

The Co-Founders' skills – Pfeifer's powerful writing, strategic thinking and strong media relationships and Fern's expertise in digital communications, online reputation and social media management – create a perfect pairing to help clients exceed their communications goals.

Pfeifer and Fern are former top executives at a national public relations agency. As a boutique firm, LAG Strategy offers national agency experience with the focus, hard work, attention to detail and personal relationships that larger firms do not provide.

LAG's clients receive personal attention from the Co-Founders starting on Day 1. The executives they meet in the initial call will work their cases from start to finish; clients are not lured in and then assigned to junior associates, as they are at many large agencies.

Pfeifer is a former veteran journalist who spent 15 years as a legal and business reporter at the Los Angeles Times before transitioning into strategic communications in 2016. In 2004, he was among a team of Times reporters awarded the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage.

Fern is an expert in digital communications and online reputation management. He is Co-Founder of Dunigan Fern Media Partners, a boutique advertising agency, and a former Vice President of Premiere Networks and iHeart Media.

"Our clients will benefit from our firm's experience, creative thinking and a combined skill set that is unique to the industry," Pfeifer said. "We are so excited to get to work and deliver a world-class public relations experience and attention to detail that will create long-lasting relationships and grateful clients."

Together, Pfeifer and Fern provide clients reputational support through their contacts in traditional media, world-class digital communications and online support, including utilizing emerging technologies in artificial intelligence and machine learning. LAG Strategy specializes in strategic communications, earned media, crisis communications, litigation support, reputation management, SEO, digital advertising, social media management and website design.

"The combined skills we offer at LAG Strategy are simply not available anywhere else in the industry," Fern said. "The digital and online component of our services, combined with our traditional strategic communications and earned media support, makes our firm one-of-a-kind. We are exactly the right firm at the right time for today's digital-centered world."

