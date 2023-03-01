Nuna Baby Extends Partnership with Boston Red Sox

Leading Luxury Baby Gear Brand Recognized as Official Stroller and Car Seat Partner for Another Three Seasons

BOSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna Baby, a world-renowned leader in creating smart and stylish baby gear for busy families, announces the signing of a multi-year partnership extension with the Boston Red Sox. The MLB club is again recognizing Nuna as the Official Stroller and Car Seat brand partner for the team. As part of the relationship, Nuna will continue to be the exclusive baby gear brand of the Boston Red Sox in the Stroller, Car Seat, Child Carrier, Soother, Highchair, Swing and Play Yard categories and branding will be visible throughout Fenway Park through the 2024 season.

Nuna will continue to be the exclusive baby gear brand of the Boston Red Sox.

Baseball is an American institution and Nuna Baby is a family company at its core. Both organizations share a passion for advocating and supporting families everywhere which is a cornerstone of each of their brands.

"We are happy to continue our relationship with the team and are proud to be the official stroller and car seat of the Boston Red Sox!" said Brad Bickley, Global President, Nuna Baby. "We love to see the families of Red Sox Nation using our products all over the world and welcoming even the smallest of fans."

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with one of the most storied and beloved sports franchises on the planet," said Austin Hodges, Chief Marketing Officer, Nuna Baby. "Since 1901, the Red Sox have had a longstanding reputation for excellence on the field and fans of the team are very family oriented and passionate about community making our partnership a 'home run' experience for all."

Just as we "root" for the home team, the seed that eventually blossomed into Nuna Baby began with "a seat" at the family table – the heart of the American home. The ZAAZ™ highchair debuted in 2007 and the company has evolved to include a full range of award-winning luxury baby gear including strollers, car seats, travel cribs and other accessories. Each product is designed and engineered to help families on the go parent with ease. Nuna is available in over 50 countries and is much loved and trusted by families and celebrities across the globe.

Through this partnership, Nuna will be the presenting partner of the Red Sox Player's Family Room, a special space within both Fenway Park and JetBlue Park, designated for players' families. Nuna will participate in community events with the team including the annual Fenway to the Runway fashion show fundraiser, on-site partner retailer events centered around the championship trophy with appearances by the Red Sox Mascot Wally. Nuna will also provide players with car seat safety checks to ensure proper installation.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Nuna, a like-minded brand that is rooted in tradition and excellence to deliver best in quality products to Red Sox Nation," said Troup Parkinson, Executive Vice President, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox. "Through this partnership, we align with a brand that places as much emphasis on building lasting relationships with the people who use their products as the Red Sox do with bringing up the next generation of Red Sox fans."

According to research from Nielsen Scarborough, an estimated 87,000 Red Sox fans had a child in the past year and 56,000 are planning on having a child in the next 12 months. Nationally, data shows that an estimated 450,000 Red Sox fans across America have a child and over 650,000 are planning on having a child in the next 12 months.

Fans can expect to see the Nuna name and branding throughout Fenway Park when the team has home games, including on the Centerfield Garage Door, third base camera well, and Pavilion Level LED signage. At JetBlue Park, Nuna branding will be displayed on the Green Monster. Loyal Nuna and Red Sox fans will also enjoy specially marked "stroller parking" within Fenway Park and special appearances of "Wally the Green Monster" and the 2018 Championship Trophy at local Nuna Baby retailers.

Find Nuna Baby gear at your local Magic Beans. For more information on Nuna Baby, visit nunababy.com/usa and follow Nuna Baby on Instagram @nuna_usa, Facebook @nuna.usa, YouTube @NunaGlobal, and TikTok @nuna_usa.

ABOUT NUNA BABY

Nuna Baby, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful, and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty is the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, stroller, and in-home categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy, safe, and as flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful design put into every detail, Nuna designs around your life. Find out more at nunababy.com/usa.

View original content:

SOURCE Nuna Baby