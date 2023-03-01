New FDSS-GX: the highest-performance kinetic plate imager in the FDSS series

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamamatsu Photonics announces the release of a new high-speed kinetic plate imager, the FDSS-GX, ideal for kinetic cell-based assay development, including GPCR / ion channel research and screening for drug discovery. It offers a reliable and stable high-throughput screening, facilitating whole microplate imaging and simultaneous injections to all wells.

Its main benefits include a strong performance in terms of dispensing accuracy and repeatability when performing assays. Compared to the previous model, the 1536 dispenser operates more effectively, improving usability, stability, and reliability. In fact, dispensing units in 96, 384, and 1536 ch are now included to cover all the different needs within the same instrument. These dispensing units have independent metal piston cylinders and dispensing tips dedicated to the FDSS-GX.

Another key benefit is its high sensitivity achieved through the integration of Hamamatsu's renowned qCMOS sensor, which is incorporated into the world's first photon-resolving camera. It enables high-quantitative performance for low-light imaging, useful for fluorescence and luminescence measurements. Additionally, it provides a larger resolution and field of view, pushing the limits in terms of measurement accuracy.

The FDSS-GX also includes a high-precision epifluorescence optical system with high power and a long-life xenon lamp developed in-house. Finally, a range of options is available in the system's inner layout including a stacker unit, robot integration, three washing stations with an option for a high-power ultrasonic tip washer, and much more.

For more information about the FDSS-GX, including pricing and delivery time, please call Hamamatsu Corporation at (908) 231-0960 or visit the company's website, https://www.hamamatsu.com.

About Hamamatsu Corporation

Hamamatsu Corporation is the North American subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), a leading manufacturer of devices for the generation and measurement of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. These devices include photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers, photomultiplier tubes, scientific light sources, infrared detectors, image sensors, spectrometers, and cameras. The parent company is dedicated to the advancement of photonics through extensive research. This corporate philosophy results in state-of-the-art products which are used throughout the world in scientific, industrial, and commercial applications.

