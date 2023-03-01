Husqvarna Introduces Proven Boundary Wire-Free Technology to Residential Automower® Lineup for Added Ease and Flexibility for Homeowners

Brand's state-of-the-art EPOS™ (Exact Positioning Operating System) satellite-based technology allows consumers to set multiple work areas with unique schedules, cutting heights and mowing patterns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna, the World Leader in Robotic Mowing*, introduces the brand's first residential, wire-free mowing solution with the Husqvarna Automower® 450X and 450XH EPOS™. Husqvarna's newest offering transforms robotic mowing, eliminating the need for traditional boundary wire, and allows full control through the Automower® Connect App.

The Automower® 450X and 450XH EPOS™ utilize RTK (real-time-kinematic) a satellite-based technology used to improve the precision of position data derived from GPS sources. This enables the mower to work within defined virtual boundaries, providing homeowners with an easy and flexible solution to lawn maintenance. In North America, Husqvarna was first to market RTK technology in robotic mowing with the launch of EPOS™ (Exact Positioning Operating System) in 2021. After two years of superior performance in the commercial space, Husqvarna now brings this tried-and-true technology to homeowners.

"Husqvarna Automower® continues to evolve with new technology to ensure emission-free, virtually silent lawn maintenance," said Chad Fuhrman, Director of Product Management, North America at Husqvarna Group. "The 450X and 450XH EPOS™ Automower® is a direct result of the proven success of EPOS™ in our commercial lineup that professionals around the globe have tested."

Key capabilities and product features of the Automower® 450X and 450XH EPOS™ models include:

Husqvarna EPOS ™: The 450X and 450XH EPOS ™ uses high-accuracy RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) to enable virtual boundaries.

Precise Area Management: Maintain a complex lawn with a single robotic mower and easily create transport paths and stay-out zones with the Automower® Connect App for total control at the push of a button.

Systematic Mowing: Cut up to 2.5 acres with systematic mowing using the 450X and 450XH EPOS™, up to double the coverage of randomized mowing.

Seamless Recharging: Recharging is simple as the battery-operated mower will automatically return to its charging station once the job is complete.

The 450X and 450XH EPOS™ are boundary-free, as are the benefits. While the consumer enjoys convenience and time-savings, neighbors appreciate zero emissions and virtual silence. Automower® Robotic Mowers are quiet and create almost half the noise volume of traditional mowers, contributing to a more tranquil neighborhood environment. The Automower® 450X and 450XH EPOS™ can run at a volume of as little as 58 decibels, comparable to a conversation between two people.

Both the Automower® 450X and 450XH EPOS™ will be available starting in early March at Husqvarna dealers nationwide. To learn if these mowers are a fit for your home and to find a dealer, visit here.

*Based upon value sales (Dollars) Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Robotic Lawn Mowers category definition; Home and Garden 2022ed; retail value sales in RSP, 2021 data.

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries.

